Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Semi Final 2, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will be up against the Tamil Thalaivas in Semi-Final 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday (December 15).

Puneri Paltan have played well throughout the season, losing only twice in their last five matches. They finished second in the points table with 14 wins and six losses from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddhas 6-4 in a best-of-five raid, after the second Eliminator ended in a 36-36 tie. Tamil Thalaivas have picked up the pace at just the right time in the tournament as they have lost only once in their last five outings.

However, they have a tough task ahead as they face an in-form Puneri Paltan in their upcoming game.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Semi Final 2

Date & Time: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: LWWLW

Tamil Thalaivas: WLWWT

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazal Atrachali (C), Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan and Sombir

TAM Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Arpit Saroha and Sahil Gulia.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

The star raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat have been key to Puneri Paltan’s success this season. Meanwhile, the defensive unit of the team supported their raiders well, led by their skipper Fazal Atrachali. They will be looking to carry their form into their upcoming match as well.

The Tamil Thalaivas' raiding duo of Narender Hoshiyar and Ajinkya Pawar were instrumental in their previous win against UP Yoddhas, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively. They got brilliant support from Mohit as the defender notched up five crucial points in the game.

Other players in the team will need to step up if they wish to take down an in-form Pune side in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Puneri Paltan Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes