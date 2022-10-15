Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match 22, and telecast details

It is time for the Maharashtrian derby as Puneri Paltan will square off against U Mumba in the 22nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (October 16). On that note, let’s take a look at Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match prediction.

Despite showing sparks on the mat, Puneri Paltan are yet to register their first win this season. They are currently 11th in the points table with two losses and one tie after three matches. The Paltan lost their previous fixture to Gujarat Giants 37-47 and will now be eager to get their first win in the competition.

U Mumba, on the other hand, are fifth in the points table with two wins and a single loss after three matches. They lost their opening game but bounced back strongly to win the next two games. U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas 39-32 in their previous fixture and will now try to extend their winning run on Sunday.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 22

Date & Time: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Form Guide in PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: L L T

U Mumba: W W L

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Squad, PKL 2022

Puneri Paltan: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Fazel Atrachali, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

U Mumba: Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Guman Singh, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, and Satywan.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

PUN Team News

All players are available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Titans Probable 7

Aslam Inamdar, Balasahed Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Fazel Atrachali (c).

MUM Team News

All players are available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Today PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan had a torrid time while defending against Gujarat Giants in the last game. However, they now have an experienced leader in Fazel Atrachali to guide them and are expected to work on their mistakes.

U Mumba did a fantastic job in the raiding department against Tamil Thalaivas in the previous game. However, they are still looking shaky in defense. Attackers like Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat could give them a hard time if they don’t shore up their defense.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this contest.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

