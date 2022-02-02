Pro Kabaddi 2022, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will cross swords with U Mumba in the 89th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Puneri Paltan continue to remain in the bottom half of the table. With seven wins and as many defeats from 14 games, they have 37 points to their name.

However, Puneri Paltan seem to have caught some late momentum in their campaign. They beat UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC in their last three games to build a winning streak.

Meanwhile, U Mumba’s two-match winning run came to an end with their defeat against Dabang Delhi KC last time out. U Mumba now have two wins, as many ties and a loss in their last five games.

However, the former champions have managed to remain in the top six, at fifth, with 42 points. They have five wins, four defeats and five tied games out of 14 matches so far.

This game will be crucial for U Mumba in terms of strengthening their position in the top six.

Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, will eye a fourth straight win. It will be interesting to see if U Mumba can bring an end to their run.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs U MUmba, Match 89, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 2nd February 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyat was the star of the show for the Paltan against Delhi. He picked up as many as 14 raid points in the match. Aslam Inamdar also put up a good all-round show, bagging nine raid and three tackle points. Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant also had a good outing, claiming four and three tackle points respectively.

Probable Playing 7: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar.

U Mumba

U Mumba’s leading raiders did not have the best of games against Delhi. Abhishek Singh was the only one able to pick up eight raid points. V Ajith Kumar managed to bag only three while Shivam Anil picked up six raid points.

The defense could not quite come to the party either. Ajeet claimed three tackle points while Fazal Atrachali and Harendra Kumar managed to collect only two tackle points each.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shivam Anil, Ajinkya Kapre.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan are in top form coming into this game. They have won their last three contests and are performing well as a unit. The likes of Mohit, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh and Sanket have done well. The Paltan will need Nitin Tomar to step up as well if they are to beat U Mumba.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have not been consistent in their last five games. The key players in Abhishek, Ajith and Fazel will have to come good. Puneri Paltan will pose a tough challenge and U Mumba need to put up an all-round performance to beat them.

This could be a closely-fought contest. But with Puneri Paltan having the momentum on their side, they should come through.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to beat U Mumba.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

