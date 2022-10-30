Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 49, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face Dabang Delhi KC in the 49th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (October 30). On that note, let’s take a look at the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC match prediction.

Tamil Thalaivas are going through another underwhelming season as they are placed 11th in the points table with two wins, one tie, and four losses after seven matches.

The Thalaivas registered their second win of the season in their previous game as they defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-27. They will now look to build some momentum by winning successive games.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, are on a downward spiral after a perfect start. They are second in the points table with five wins and three losses after eight matches.

The Dabangs from Delhi are currently on a three-game losing streak, including a 43-47 loss to the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous fixture. The defending champions will look to cease their losing run with a vital win here

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 49

Date & Time: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: WLLWL

Dabang Delhi KC: LLLWW

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Sagar, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

Dabang Delhi KC: Monu, Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

Pawan Sehrawat is still missing out on the action for the Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia.

DEL Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar (C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Vijay Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Narender has been trying to fill the massive shoes of Pawan Sehrawat for Tamil Thalaivas so far and he has been doing a fantastic job. Meanwhile, the Thalaivas produced a complete team effort in their last game against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, with everyone chipping in with the points. They will be eager to produce a similar sort of performance in this game as well.

At the same time, Dabang Delhi’s raiders did a magnificent job in the attacking department as Naveen Kumar once again led from the front against Bengaluru Bulls. However, their defenders failed to contain the opposition. Their defenders need to buckle up if the defending champions want to end their losing run.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are expected to win this fixture.

