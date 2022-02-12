Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in the 110th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday, February 12.

Dabang Delhi are coming off a thrilling 39-39 draw against Bengal Warriors. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, lost to UP Yoddha 39-41 in their previous outing, and are desperate for a win to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockouts.

Dabang Delhi are second in the points table with nine wins, five losses and four ties from 18 games. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are tenth with five wins, seven losses and six ties from 18 games.

Both teams will be desperate for victory. Delhi will keep hold of second place with a win, while Thalaivas will move up the points table if they win.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 110, Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Date and Time: 12 February 2022, Saturday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar was brilliant for Dabang Delhi in his previous game, scoring 16 points while All-rounder Vijay had nine, playing his supporting role to perfection.

Their defence was kept quiet by Bengal, but they are expected to put up a strong performance against the struggling Thalaivas. No changes are expected in their starting seven for this clash.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhilar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalavas captain Manjeet top-scored with 12 points in their last game. Ajinkya Pawar also raided well to take away seven points.

In defence, Himanshu completed a high 5, scoring eight points, but no other defender was able to perform well. With group games coming towards an end, Thalaivas will have to win all their matches beginning with this one. They will also need other results to go in their favour to stand a chance of qualifying for the next round.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, M Abhishek, Aashish, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sagar Krishna.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Naveen Kumar should continue to be among the points, and all-rounder Vijay should look to carry out his good form from the previous match and complement the no 1 raider in attack. Dabang Delhi has no shortage of experience, and have a solid defence that needs to choke the opposition.

Barring captain Manjeet, none of the Thalaivas raiders have been able to consistently step up. With a place in the playoffs at stake, their defence needs to complement the raider and stop Naveen Kumar from scoring points, which would put the opposition under pressure.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC are expected to win this clash.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

