Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 42, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will clash with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 42 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. On that note, let's take a look at the match prediction for Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Tamil Thalaivas have struggled this season and are currently in the 11th spot in the points table with just one win in six games. They lost their last game against UP Yoddhas with a scoreline of 41-24.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are second in the points table with five wins in seven appearances. But they too lost 32-24 against Puneri Paltan in their last outing. They will hope to get a win under their belt and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 42

Date & Time: Friday, 28th October 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: L L W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers: L W W W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Sagar, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Lucky Sharma, Ajith V Kumar, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

Barring Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, everyone is available for selection.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender (C), M Abhishek, Aashish, Himanshu Singh, Vishvanath V, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Abhishek KS, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the clear favorites for this game. Without Pawan Sehrawat in the Thalaivas side, they have struggled as a group despite Narender doing well in the raiding department. While the Panthers have played brilliantly this season, as both their departments have performed admirably.

Match Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 votes