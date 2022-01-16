Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

After losing to the Bengal Warriors in the previous match, Tamil Thalaivas are set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their upcoming match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Thalaivas, who were expected to beat the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the previous match, ended up losing 37-28. It marked their first defeat in five PKL matches.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be brimming with confidence after beating table-toppers Patna Pirates in their previous match. The Pink Panthers convincingly beat the Pirates 38-28 and will look to carry on their winning momentum in the upcoming match against Tamil Thalaivas.

Currently, Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth in the points table, with five wins and four losses.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas are placed seventh in the points table, with three wins, two losses and four ties in their nine games.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 58, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 16, 2021, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet once again proved to be the best raider for the team with eight points in the previous match. K Prapanjan failed to score any point, while Bhavani Rajput played a supporting role to Manjeet.

In defense, skipper Surjeet Singh once again led the team from the front, scoring 5 points, while other defenders failed to make their mark in the match against the Bengal Warriors.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput/ Athul MS, Sagar, Sahil Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers

All-rounder Deepak Hooda was the top scorer for the team in their win over the Patna Pirates in the previous match. Hooda led the raiding department, scoring 10 points.

Arjun Deshwal fell one point short of completing a super 10, ending the match with nine points. Apart from Sahul Kumar, no other defenders were effective against the Patna Pirates.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Dharmaraj Cheralathan/ Amit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers will certainly start as favorites, having thumped the Patna Pirates in their previous match. Deepak Hooda and Arjun Deshwal will once again look to lead the team in the raiding department, while the defense that failed to fire against Patna will look to come to the party against Tamil Thalaivas.

Both departments - raiding as well as defense - will have to be on their toes for Tamil Thalaivas if they hope to put up a fight against the Pink Panthers.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to win the match based on their current form.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

