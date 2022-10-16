Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 24, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will square off against the Patna Pirates in the 24th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (October 17).

Tamil Thalaivas have had a difficult start to the season as they are yet to register a win. They are 10th in the points table with a tie and two losses after three matches. After sharing the spoils in the season opener, the Thalaivas have lost both of their next two games, including a 32-39 loss to U Mumba in the previous fixture.

Patna Pirates, meanwhile, are having a nightmarish run so far. They are languishing at the bottom of the points table with three losses and one tie in four matches. They are currently on a three-match losing run, including a 26-54 loss to the Bengal Warriors in the previous fixture.

Both teams will be searching for their first win of the season.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 24

Date & Time: Monday, 17th October 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: L L T

Patna Pirates: L L L T

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, and Sagar Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

Pawan Singh Sehrawat is injured and will miss this encounter against the Patna Pirates.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ajinkya Pawar/Himanshu Narwal, M Abhishek, Mohit, Visvanath V, Narender, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia

PAT Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Abdul Insamam, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas are dearly missing their superstar raider Pawan Sehrawat. Narender scored 15 raid points against U Mumba, but no other raider could support him. Meanwhile, Sagar is also not getting enough support in the defense.

At the same time, the Patna Pirates also need to shore up their defense. Meanwhile, Sachin has been excelling in the raiding department. If the Pirates could tighten their defense against a Pawan Sehrawat-less Tami Thalaivas, they could notch up their first win of the season.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are likely to win this game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

