Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 69, and telecast details

The Tamil Thalaivas will be up against the Puneri Paltan in match 69 of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) Season 9 on Thursday, November 9. On that note, let us take a look at the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match prediction.

The Paltan are still in first place in the standings after 11 games, and have only lost three matches this year. The Thalaivas are also on a roll, having won three of their last four games, including a thrilling contest earlier this week against the same opponents. They are currently fifth in the table.

Both these sides played a nail-biter as the Thalaivas beat the Paltan 35-34 in their last game on November 6.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 69.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaiavas: W W T W W.

Puneri Paltan: L W W T W.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Squad, PKL 2022

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani and Ankit.

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad and Govind Gurjar.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

TAM Team News

There are no major injury concerns for the Thalaivas heading into this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar and Sahil Gulia.

PUN Team News

There are no major injury concerns for the Paltan heading into this match.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat and Sombir.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Narender is in fine form as far as raiding is concerned for the Thalaivas. He has not let Pawan Sehrawat’s absence harm the team at all. Sagar too has found his form as the tournament has progressed.

So overall, Thalaivas is in really good shape. The Paltan too has got a solid team and haven't shown many weaknesses this season. It is expected to be another close game when they meet on Wednesday.

Match Prediction: It will be a tie.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda.

