Pro Kabaddi 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL Match 16, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas were defeated 22-27 by the Haryana Steelers in their most recent Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL 2022) match. The Thalaivas are in desperate need of a raiding revival right now as their captain Pawan Sehrawat, arguably Pro Kabaddi's greatest raider, was injured in the first game, which they tied with Gujarat.

On Monday, U Mumba recorded their first win of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. In Match 10, U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23. On that note, let's take a look at the match prediction for the Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba contest.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 16.

Date & Time: Friday, October 14; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, PKL 2022 Squad

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Mohit, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Narender, Pawan Sehrawat, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Md. Arif Rabbani, Visvanath V, Arpit Saroha, K Abhimanyu, and Ankit.

U Mumba: Rinku, Prince, Rahul, Kamlesh, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Mohit, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, and Satywan

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

TAM Team News

Pawan Sehrawat won't be available for the match due to an injury he sustained in the first match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Ashish, Ajinkya Pawar, Visvanath V, Sagar, Himanshu, Mohit, and M Abhishek

MUM Team News

All players will be available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Shivam/Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Today Pro Kabaddi League Match Prediction

U Mumba won their last game on the back of a complete team performance from both their defense and the raiders, while the Men in Yellow struggled in their last game in the absence of their star player Pawan Sehrawat. Although their defense is still doing the job, it's the raiding department which needs to fire against U Mumba.

Suffice to say the Thalaivas have a tough job on their hands in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Score Website: Sportskeeda

