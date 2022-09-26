Pro Kabaddi 2022: Top 5 defenders to watch out for in PKL 9

Pro Kabaddi 2022 will start on October 7 in Bengaluru. Gujarat Giants, Bengaluru Bulls, Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers, UP Yoddhas, Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC, Puneri Paltan, and Telugu Titans will compete against each other to win the coveted title.
Like every season, each team has tried to form a rock-solid defense for the Pro Kabaddi League. The defensive unit plays an integral role in the team's success because even if the raiders get a lead for the team, they might squander it if the defense leaks points.
Fans have witnessed some of the top-quality tackles in Pro Kabaddi League history. The same trend should continue in PKL 2022, and we can take a look at five defenders who will be the ones to watch out for.
#1 Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan)
Puneri Paltan broke the bank to sign Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali at the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Auction. Atrachali is the best overseas defender in PKL history with 368 tackle points to his name.
While the Iranian star is one of the best defenders, he did not impress much in the previous season. Fazel scored 51 tackle points in 22 matches, finishing 15th on the defenders' leaderboard.
Despite his disappointing showing in PKL 8, Pune's team management have invested a massive amount in his services. It will be interesting to see how he performs in Pro Kabaddi 2022.
#2 Nitesh Kumar (UP Yoddhas)
Nitesh Kumar has quickly become one of the best right corner defenders in Pro Kabaddi history. He made his debut for UP Yoddhas through the Future Kabaddi Heroes Programme.
In just 91 matches, Nitesh has earned 279 points. He completed a century of tackle points in the sixth season, setting a new record for the most tackle points by a defender in one PKL season. Unsurprisingly, UP Yoddhas retained him for the ninth season.
#3 Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)
Iranian left corner defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh made his PKL debut last season and emerged as the best defender of the tournament. He topped the Most Tackle Points list with 89 tackle points from 24 matches.
Chiyaneh guided the Patna Pirates to their fourth PKL final with his solid tackles. He will be keen to help the team win the trophy in Pro Kabaddi 2022.
#4 Sagar Rathee (Tamil Thalaivas)
After missing out on the Best Defender award narrowly in the eighth season, Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar Rathee will look forward to performing with consistency for the Chennai-based franchise this season.
Rathee will have the backing of Pawan Sehrawat at Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2022. The duo of Pawan and Sagar will give nightmares to the opposition players.
#5 Sunil Kumar (Jaipur Pink Panthers)
Former Gujarat Giants captain Sunil Kumar failed to get going in PKL 8. He scored only 38 tackle points in 23 matches and finished outside the Top 25 in the Most Tackle Points list.
Despite a forgettable season eight, Sunil earned a big contract from the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction. The right cover defender will aim to justify his price tag by bettering his performance.