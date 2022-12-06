Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match 122, and telecast details

U Mumba will be up against Dabang Delhi KC in the 122nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (December 6). On that note, let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC match prediction.

U Mumba are standing in the seventh spot in the points table with nine wins and 11 losses. Dabang Delhi KC are just ahead in the sixth spot with 55 points, having won nine games while losing ten and tying one.

U Mumba are almost on the verge of disqualification, having lost four of their last five matches. In their previous game, they suffered a close 36-38 defeat against Gujarat Giants and will now have to win this game in order to make it to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC also suffered a narrow defeat in their previous game, losing to Puneri Paltan 44-47. They are also in desperate need of a win and will have to be at their best in order to come out on top.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 122

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: LWLLL

Dabang Delhi KC: WWLDL

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Rinku, Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Ashish Narwal, Reza Katoulinezhad, Monu, Ravi Kumar, Aakash, Tejas Maruti Patil, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Vishal Lather, Suraj Panwar, Vijay Malik, Dipak, Manjeet, Md. Liton Ali, Vinay Kumar, Amit Hooda, Anil Kumar, and Vijay.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

U Mumba Probable 7

Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Rane, Rinku(C), Mohit

DEL Team News

There are no injury concerns in this match.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable 7

Naveen Kumar(C), Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC Today PKL Match Prediction

Both U Mumba and Dabang Delhi KC need a win in order to stay alive in the race for the playoffs. The main issue with both teams this season has been that they haven’t been able to maintain consistency. Those who hold their nerves in this game will come out on top.

Prediction: U Mumba to win the match

