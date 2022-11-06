Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL match 64, and telecast details

U Mumba will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 64th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday (November 7).

U Mumba have been in some fine form in the tournament, losing only twice in their last five games. They are fourth in the points table with six wins and four losses in ten games. Meanwhile, the Pink Panthers are just ahead of their rivals, sitting in third place in the standings with six wins and four losses from ten games.

After going undefeated in three games, U Mumba lost 34-31 in a nail-biter against the Patna Pirates in their last fixture. Meanwhile, after also losing three games on the trot, the Pink Panthers ended their losing run against Daband Delhi KC in a 45-40 high-scoring thriller.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 64

Date & Time: Monday, November 7, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: L-W-W-W-L

Jaipur Pink Panthers: W-L-L-L-W

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba

Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar, Deepak, Reza Mirbagheri, Ashish, Ankush, Navneet, Sahul Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari, Lucky Sharma, Bhavani Rajput, Woosan KO, Nitin Chandel, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Nitin Panwar, Abhishek KS, and Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Surinder Singh (C), Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

JAI Team News

Everyone is available for selection

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable 7

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhary, Abhishek, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Today PKL Match Prediction

Ashish and Jai Bhagwan were the star raiders for U Mumba in their previous game, scoring seven points apiece. However, they lacked support from the defense, as only Rinku managed three points, while no other defenders were among the scorers.

The Pink Panthers, meanwhile, are working as a combined unit at the moment. In their last game, Arjun Deshwal led with an impressive 16-point haul. He has been supported very well by Ankush and Sunil Kumar in defence, who have scored four and three points, respectively.

Prediction: U Mumba to win

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

