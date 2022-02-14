Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today's PKL match and telecast details

U Mumba are up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 119th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

U Mumba have had mixed fortunes in their last five games with three defeats and just two wins. They faced a 11-point defeat against the Haryana Steelers last time out.

U Mumba have dropped to the seventh position with seven wins and as many defeats from 19 games, grabbing 53 points.

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are also fighting to keep their top-six hopes alive. After a 45-37 defeat at the hands of the Bengaluru Bulls, they have dropped to ninth position.

Jaipur now have eight wins and nine losses from 19 matches with 52 points so far. They've won just two of their last five games with back-to-back defeats coming into this contest.

The race to the top six is heating up with every game. Therefore, this is a crucial match for both sides who desperately need to win.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 119, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh continues to be the stand-out performer for U Mumba. He picked up ten points against the Haryana Steelers, with nine raid points. V Ajith Kumar also picked up a total of seven points.

However, barring these two, none of the other players were able to make any impactful contributions. Dependence on Abhishek and Ajith has been an issue for U Mumba. Fazel Atrachali’s indifferent form this season has also been a worry for them.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Anil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal put up a stellar show, although in vain, against the Bengaluru Bulls. He picked up as many as 16 raid points, continuing his good form this season.

However, Deepak Hooda was only able to pick up six raid points, which made a considerable difference.

The defense was not at its very best either, with Shaul Kumar managing to pick up just two tackle points while Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Vishal picked up only one tackle point each.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba have been reliant on Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar all season. The rest of the side will have to step up and provide them with able support. Fazel Atrachali’s poor form has also affected their performances, which continues to be a cause for concern.

Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal, along with Deepak Niwas Hooda, have done consistently well for Jaipur this season.

With the likes of Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull and Vishal, they certainly have the defense to stop the likes of Abhishek and Ajith Kumar from scoring heavily. Jaipur have lost two consecutive games and will be short on confidence.

However, they have a better-looking side compared to U Mumba, which gives them the edge in this contest.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win this encounter.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 votes so far