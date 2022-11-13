Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match 76, and telecast details

U Mumba will be up against Patna Pirates in the 76th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Sunday (13 November).

U Mumba currently sit at the fifth spot in the points table with seven wins and five losses from 12 games. On the other hand, Patna Pirates are on a roll as they are undefeated in their previous five games. They are currently placed next to their rivals, in the sixth position with six wins and four losses from 12 games.

After back-to-back losses, U Mumba managed to take down table toppers Puneri Paltan 34-33 in a low-scoring thriller. They need to carry their momentum into the next match, as they face an in-form Patna Pirates in their upcoming match.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are in red-hot form at the moment, as they haven’t lost a single game in their previous five fixtures. They are coming off a comfortable 37-30 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Pirates will look to extend their undefeated streak and finish the league stage as the table toppers.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 76

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: W L L W W

Patna Pirates: W W W W W

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

Patna Pirates: Neeraj Kumar, Rohit Gulia, Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anuj Kumar, Sachin, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Monu, Anand Surendra Tomar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Sunil, Rohit, Abdul Insamam S, Sajin Chandrasekar, Naveen Sharma, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, and Mohit

PAT Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Patna Pirates Probable 7

Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil, and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Today PKL Match Prediction

Guman Singh made a strong comeback to the mat as he scored 13 crucial points against Puneri Paltan. He got much-needed support from Rinku, as the defender scored an impressive four points.

However, they will look to get more support from the other players of the team as they face an in-form Patna side in their upcoming fixture.

Patna Pirates are working as a combined unit at the moment. Rohit Gulia and Sachin were the stars in the raiding department, as the duo scored an impressive nine and eight points respectively.

However, the defenders of the team once again played a vital role in the victory, as Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Monu scored five and four crucial points respectively.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win this match

