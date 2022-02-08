Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

U Mumba will be up against Patna Pirates in the 103rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

U Mumba have been in decent form this season, having won three of their last five games. In 15 appearances in the season so far, they have won five, and also lost and drawn as many games. Mumba are seventh in the league table with 43 points. As the competition gets tight, they will be desperate for a win to keep them in the hunt for a top-six finish.

Meanwhile, the Pirates have been the most consistent team in the season so far. They have won ten of their 15 games. With 55 points, the Pirates are second in the points table. The Patna Pirates are in scintillating form, having their last five games. They will eye the top spot in the points table as they look to continue their unbeaten run.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Match 103, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Date and Time: February 8, 2022, Tuesday; 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

U Mumba beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-33 in their last game. Abhishek Singh was once again their best performer.

He has picked up nine raid points and one tackle point, and has been consistent throughout the tournament. V Ajith Kumar supported him well with seven points. Captain Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC and Rahul Sethpal were amongst the tackle points for U Mumba as well.

Probable Starting 7: Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre, Rahul Sethpal.

Patna Pirates

Patna Pirates beat Bengal Warriors 38-29 last time out. Sachin Tanwar led the show with eleven raid points.

Guman Singh picked up seven raid points as well. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh led the defence with five tackle points, continuing his magnificent run this season. Patna have been highly consistent putting up all-round performances. They have been playing very well as a unit.

Probable Starting 7: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Today's PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba won their previous game against Tamil Thalaivas. Abhishek and Ajith Kumar performed well for them once again. Their defence has put up a decent show, but will have to fare better against a raging Patna Pirates side. Moreover, Patna's defence has been rock-solid, led by Chiyaneh, who could pose the biggest threat to U Mumba's raiders.

The Patna Pirates seem unstoppable at the moment. They are getting better game after game, and have put up complete team performances. The likes of Sachin, Prashanth and Guman Singh continue to do well in tandem with the raiding department.

Chiyaneh has been the star in defence, and it could be difficult for the raiders to put him past the ball. Patna are the favourites to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to beat U Mumba in this contest.

Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

