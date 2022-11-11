Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match 71, and telecast details

U Mumba will be up against Puneri Paltan in the 71st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Friday (November 11). On that note, let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match prediction.

After back-to-back losses, U Mumba has slipped to the sixth position in the points table with six wins and five losses from 11 games. Meanwhile, nothing has gone wrong for Puneri Paltan this season. The Pune-based franchise is still at the top of the points table with seven wins and three losses from 13 games.

After being undefeated for three games, U Mumba has now lost back-to-back matches, including a hard-fought 42-39 loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They need to get back to winning ways as they face an in-form Puneri Paltan in their next fixture.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan is on a roll at the moment. They have lost only once in their previous 5 games, including a nail-biting 35-34 win against Tamil Thalaivas in their previous match. They will look to continue their fine form in the tournament as they are the top contenders to finish this season as table toppers.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 71

Date & Time: Friday, November 11, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall, Balewadi, Pune

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: L L W W W

Puneri Paltan: W L W W T

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahendra Prasad, and Govind Gurjar.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

U Mumba Probable 7

Surinder Singh (C), Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, and Mohit

PUN Team News

Everyone is available for selection.

Puneri Paltan Probable 7

Fazel Atrachali (C), Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, and Sombir.

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Today PKL Match Prediction

Ashish was the star performer for U Mumba in their previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, who scored an impressive 11 points. However, he got no support from any other raider or defender, and the team came up short by the barest of margins. The onus will once again be on the defenders of the team to stop an in-form Puneri Paltan in the next match.

Puneri Paltan is doing well in both departments and the team haven’t shown many weaknesses this season. Akash Shinde continued his good form as he notched up an impressive super 10 against Tamil Thalaivas. He got brilliant support from skipper Fazal Atrachali, who scored 5 points in the defense.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win this match

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

