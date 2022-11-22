Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match 94, and telecast details

U Mumba is all set to face Tamil Thalaivas in the 94th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Tuesday (November 22). On that note, let’s take a look at the U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas match prediction.

Both teams are struggling to win games at the moment. U Mumba is currently placed sixth in the points table with eight wins and seven losses from 15 matches. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas currently sit eighth in the points table with six wins and as many losses from 15 games.

U Mumba has suddenly lost their way, as they are winless in their previous two fixtures. They are coming off a humiliating 32-26 defeat against the bottom-placed Telugu Titans in their previous match. They will look to get back to winning ways in their upcoming match.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas ended their three-game winless streak as they registered a convincing 35-30 victory over Bengal Warriors in their previous game. However, they have a tough task ahead as they face a competitive U Mumba in their upcoming match.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2022, Match Details

Match Name: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 94

Date & Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2022

U Mumba: LLWWL

Tamil Thalaivas: WTLLW

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Squad, PKL 2022

U Mumba: Surinder Singh, Gholamabbas Korouki, Harendra Kumar, Shivansh Thakur, Shivam, Ankush, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rinku, Rahul, Kamlesh, Mohit, Kiran Laxman Magar, Guman Singh, Rupesh, Sachin, Ashish, Prince, and Satywan.

Tamil Thalaivas: Sagar, Arpit Saroha, Mohit, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Visvanath V, Abhishek M, Himanshu, Narender, K Abhimanyu, Thanushan Laxmamohan, Himanshu Singh, Ashish, Sahil, Jatin, Md. Arif Rabbani, and Ankit.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

MUM Team News

There are no injury concerns for the U Mumba team in this match

U Mumba Probable 7

Rinku (C), Guman Singh, Kiran Magar, Ashish, Harendra Kumar, Vishal Mane, and Jai Bhagwan.

TAM Team News

There are no injury concerns for the Tamil Thalaivas team in this match.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable 7

Sagar (C), Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, and Sahil Gulia.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Today PKL Match Prediction

Guman Singh was the only positive for U Mumba in their previous fixture against Telugu Titans, who scored 8 points for his team. All the other players failed miserably, and the Mumbai-based franchise lost the game by a six-point margin. The team will look to play as a combined unit in their upcoming match.

Narender Hoshiyar destroyed Bengal Warriors’ defense in the previous game as the raider notched up 13 points in the game. He received brilliant support from Sagar in the defense, who picked up four crucial points for his team. The team will want other players to step up in their upcoming matches.

Prediction: U Mumba are expected to win this fixture.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? U Mumba Tamil Thalaivas 0 votes