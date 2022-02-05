Pro Kabaddi 2022, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

U Mumba lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 95th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Coming into this contest, U Mumba are on a two-match losing streak. They have two wins, two defeats, and a tie from their last five games. U Mumba have lost consecutive games against Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan. They are sixth in the table with five wins and an identical number of losses and ties from 15 appearances so far, with 43 points.

The Thalaivas, on the other hand, have won both of their last two games against the Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans by healthy margins. Thus, the Thalaivas have two wins, two defeats, and a tie from their last five games. They are a spot above U Mumba in the table with five wins, four losses and six tied matches, tallying 44 points.

U Mumba will be keen to bounce back while the Thalaivas will be eager to make it a hat-trick of wins.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 95, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 5th February 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

V Ajith Kumar picked up a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan in the last match. Abhishek Singh also bagged eight raid points while Rinku HC picked up three tackle points.

However, the likes of Fazel Atrachali and Sunil need to step up in defense. Ajinkya Kapre will also have to provide support to the raiding department. U Mumba cannot depend on a few players and need everyone to contribute.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Sunil Siddhgavali, Rinku HC, Ajinkya Kapre

Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas put up a stunning effort to crush Telugu Titans 43-25. Ajinkya Pawar picked up a Super 10 while Manjeet also picked up nine tackle points.

However, Sagar was the star of the show with nine tackle points. Sahil Singh grabbed four tackle points while Abhishek and Surjeet chipped in with a couple of tackle points each as well.

Probable Playing 7: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, M Abhishek, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

U Mumba are under pressure coming into this match. They have lost two successive games and need to get themselves back on track. Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh have been consistent performers for the team. But the rest of the unit has to step up if they are to make a comeback.

Meanwhile, the Thalaivas will be brimming with confidence coming into this clash on the back of two big wins. Their raiders and defenders are performing well in tandem.

U Mumba’s defense hasn’t looked threatening in the recent past and the Thalaivas raiders are in top form to exploit the same. Moreover, their rock-solid defense will be the biggest threat for U Mumba’s raiders.

The Thalaivas are performing well as a unit and are likely to continue their winning run.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to defeat U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

