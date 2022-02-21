Pro Kabaddi 2022, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

We are all set for the playoffs as UP Yoddha will square off against Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 today.

UP Yoddha have had a season full of ups and downs, but they have picked up the momentum at the right time. UP Yoddha finished third after the league stage with ten wins, nine losses, and three tied games.

They have won four of their last five matches, including a 35-28 win over U Mumba in the previous fixture.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, had a tough start to the competition, but they managed to bounce back in the second half of the league. The Paltan qualified for the playoffs after finishing sixth in the league with 12 wins, nine losses, and one tied game.

The Pune-based franchise has won three of their last five matches, including a 37-30 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match.

Both sides have performed better in the second half of the league. While UP Yoddha defeated Puneri Paltan 50-40 in the season's first meeting, Puneri Paltan returned the favor by winning the reverse fixture 44-38.

It is a knockout game, and both teams will try their best to win it and enter the final.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Eliminator 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 21, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

UP Yoddha

Surender Gill scored eight raid points in the last game against U Mumba, while Pardeep Narwal returned with six raid points in his bag. Sumit, Ashu Singh, and Shubham Kumar clinched three tackle points each in defense.

Shrikant Jadhav is likely to replace Ankush in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Gill, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar completed his Super-10 with 11 raid points in the last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Vishal Bhardwaj turned up the heat with three tackle points in defense.

However, Mohit Goyat emerged as the best player on the mat with nine raid points and five tackle points.

The starting seven is likely to remain unchanged.

Probable Playing 7: Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

Today's PKL Match Prediction

UP Yoddha are looking menacing at the moment. Their raiding and defense are working in tandem. They would like to keep up the pace and go out on the attack with their fiery attacking trio.

Puneri Paltan have risen from the ashes on the back of their all-rounders. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have scored points in the attack while assisting the defense.

Meanwhile, Sombir and Vishal Bhardwaj are not giving any space to the raiders in the corners. However, their young defense is still prone to making unforced errors.

It could prove fatal in such a high-octane contest.

Prediction: UP Yoddha are expected to win this contest.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

