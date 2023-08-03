Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 players Jaipur Pink Panthers might retain ahead of PKL 10

The excitement is reaching a crescendo as the highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi 2023 season draws near. With the PKL 10 auction scheduled for September 8 and 9 in Mumbai, the reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are gearing up to defend their title.

After a remarkable performance in the previous season, they are determined to maintain their winning momentum by building a strong team. Jaipur's exceptional run to lift the trophy for the second time in the PKL was a testament to the talent and teamwork exhibited by their players.

As they look to solidify their core lineup and surround it with more talented players, let's take a closer look at the three players Jaipur Pink Panthers might consider retaining ahead of PKL 10.

An experienced campaigner in the Pro Kabaddi League, Sunil Kumar has showcased his prowess as a lethal left-cover defender. With over 100 matches under his belt, Sunil brings invaluable experience and leadership to the team. His contribution was instrumental in Jaipur's title-winning campaign in PKL 9.

In PKL 9, Sunil finished fourth in the list of most tackle points, showcasing his defensive prowess. Over the course of 23 games, he secured an impressive 64 points with an average of 2.78 successful tackles per match. Additionally, Sunil executed two super tackles and four High 5s, demonstrating his ability to turn the game in Jaipur's favor.

Given his remarkable performances and ability to thwart opponents' raiding attempts, Jaipur Pink Panthers would be eager to retain Sunil Kumar to anchor their defense and lead by example in PKL 10.

Arjun Deshwal emerged as the star raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the previous season, playing a pivotal role in their title-winning campaign. His raiding prowess was unparalleled, making him a nightmare for the opposition's defense. Arjun finished as the best raider in the tournament, leading the charts for most raid points.

In 24 matches, Arjun recorded a phenomenal 51% successful raid rate, showcasing his ability to consistently score points. His exceptional skills led to an impressive tally of seven super raids and an astounding 17 super 10s, the highest in the tournament. With a total of 296 raid points, he held the record for the highest average raid points per match at 12.33.

Furthermore, Arjun Deshwal proved his mettle in high-pressure situations, securing 38 points in Do-or-Die raids. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver match-winning raids makes him an indispensable asset for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, making his retention a top priority for the team.

#1 Ankush Rathee (Category A)

Ankush Rathee, the "Wall of Jaipur" at the left corner, was a formidable force in Jaipur Pink Panthers' defense. His exceptional performances fortified the team's defense, creating a formidable wall that raiders feared to confront. Ankush finished as the best defender in the tournament with the most tackle points.

In 24 matches, Ankush executed an impressive five super tackles and achieved nine High 5s, showcasing his dominance on the defensive front. His total of 89 tackle points at an average of 3.71 successful tackles per match speaks volumes about his defensive capabilities.

Ankush Rathee's tackle success rate of 64% demonstrates his consistency and effectiveness in thwarting raiders. As the backbone of Jaipur's defense, his retention is crucial for the team's title defense in PKL 10.