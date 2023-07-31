Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 players Puneri Paltan might retain ahead of PKL 10

The countdown to the much-awaited Pro Kabaddi 2023 season has begun. With the PKL 10 auction just around the corner, scheduled on September 8 and 9 in Mumbai, the franchises are meticulously strategizing to build formidable teams. One team that had a spectacular run in the previous season is Puneri Paltan.

The Paltan finished as runners-up after a remarkable campaign, narrowly missing out on lifting the coveted trophy with a heartbreaking 33-29 defeat against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the finals. Now, as they prepare to gear up for PKL 10, the Paltan has the critical task of retaining key players who played pivotal roles in their journey to the finals.

Let's delve into the top three players that Puneri Paltan might retain to maintain their winning momentum.

#3 Aslam Inamdar (Category A)

In the last two seasons, Aslam Inamdar has emerged as one of the most consistent and influential players for Puneri Paltan. His performance played a key role in the team's impressive run to the finals.

In 17 games, Aslam Inamdar secured a remarkable total of 138 raid points, averaging over eight points per match. With his agility and skill, he managed to secure four Super 10s, showcasing his ability to single-handedly turn the game in Paltan's favor.

What makes Aslam a vital asset on the mat is his impressive raid success rate of 44%. This means that almost every other raid he embarked on resulted in scoring points for the team. While his raiding prowess stole the limelight, Aslam Inamdar also contributed valuably to the team's defense on numerous occasions, highlighting his versatility as a player.

#2 Mohit Goyat (Category B)

Mohit Goyat emerged as an indispensable player in Puneri Paltan's squad, consistently delivering impactful performances when the team needed them the most. He was a force to be reckoned with on the mat, constantly putting the opposition on the back foot with his sharp raiding skills.

The numbers speak volumes about Mohit's raiding prowess, with a decent 37% successful raid rate. This means that even in challenging situations, he managed to secure points for the team more often than not, making him a reliable raider under pressure. His four super 10s and a total of 120 raid points further solidify his reputation as a match-winner for Puneri Paltan.

With an average of 7.06 raid points per match, Mohit consistently delivered high-impact performances, proving to be a game-changer for the team. Moreover, his involvement in defense added an extra dimension to his gameplay, making him a valuable all-round asset for the Paltan.

#1 Akash Shinde (Category B)

While not always in the spotlight, Akash Shinde proved to be an unsung hero for Puneri Paltan in PKL 9. He quietly went about his business, delivering crucial performances that often turned the tide in favor of his team. Akash emerged as the top raider for the Paltan in the last season, showcasing his ability to shine under pressure.

With a success rate of 47%, Akash registered five super 10s and a total of 139 raid points, averaging 6.32 raid points per match. His ability to consistently find the gaps in the opposition's defense and secure points makes him a player worth retaining for PKL 10.

His consistent and underrated performances were instrumental in the team's success, making a strong case for his retention in PKL 10.