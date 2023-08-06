Pro Kabaddi 2023: 3 Players Tamil Thalaivas might retain ahead of PKL 10

The previous season's Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) story of the Tamil Thalaivas was one of resilience, determination, and unexpected success. Despite the absence of their superstar player, Pawan Sehrawat, due to injury, the team emerged as the season's dark horse, dazzling fans with their remarkable performances. While they got off to a slow start in the first leg, the Thalaivas turned the tide in their favour in the second leg.

The Tamil Thalaivas finished as semifinalists after winning 10 of 22 matches and drawing four. This accomplishment was especially noteworthy given their history of failing to reach the PKL semi-finals in previous seasons. In this article, we'll take a look at three players who were crucial to the team's success and could be retained ahead of the upcoming PKL season 10.

#3 Sahil Gulia (Category B)

Sahil Gulia emerged as Tamil Thalaivas' top defender in PKL season 9, displaying outstanding defensive performances. Sahil took over the defence in the absence of Pawan Sehrawat and proved his mettle on the mat with an impressive 57 tackle points. His ability to make crucial tackles and contribute to the team's defensive strength was critical to their successful season.

Sahil Gulia's performance last season as a player who stepped up when the team needed him the most makes him a strong candidate for retention. As they look to build on their previous season's success, t Tamil Thalaivas will bet on his skills and leadership qualities.

#2 Sagar Rathee (Category A)

In PKL season 9, Sagar Rathee, the experienced defender, was a driving force for the Tamil Thalaivas. With his outstanding performances, he led the team to victory in several matches, particularly when they were on the verge of going all-out. Sagar had 53 tackle points and five high-fives in 17 games, making him a formidable presence in the team's defence.

Given Sagar's significant contribution to the team's success, the Tamil Thalaivas would be hesitant to lose such a valuable player. Keeping Sagar would ensure that the team maintains a strong defence, which will be critical for their prospects in PKL season 10.

#1 Narender Kandola (Category A)

In PKL season 9, Narender Kandola was the standout performer for the Tamil Thalaivas. The young raider demonstrated exceptional maturity and skill, scoring a whopping 243 raid points. He did so by becoming the Tamil Thalaivas' raider with the most raid points in a single season, making Pro Kabaddi history.

Narender's exceptional raiding abilities and calmness under pressure make him a valuable team asset. The fact that he scored 40 points in game-winning situations demonstrates his ability to thrive in stressful situations. Narender Kandola, with his immense potential and talent, could be the cornerstone of Tamil Thalaivas' raiding unit in PKL season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas can build a formidable squad that builds on their previous season's success by retaining these key players. The road ahead will be difficult, but with the right mix of talent and determination, the Tamil Thalaivas can continue their upward trajectory and aim for greater glory in PKL season 10.