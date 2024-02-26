Pro Kabaddi 2023: 4 teams who have finished on the top of the points table for the most times

Pro Kabaddi Season 10 delivered a captivating mix of thrilling matches, fresh storylines, and unexpected victories, alongside some anticipated outcomes. Puneri Paltan's remarkable achievement of topping the table with an unprecedented 96 points set a new standard in PKL's rich history.

Over the past decade, four teams have topped the points table twice each, while Dabang Delhi (PKL Season 7) and Puneri Paltan (PKL Season 10) have achieved this feat once each.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 2 times

Jaipur Pink Panthers, the victors of the inaugural PKL season, have clinched the top position on the points table twice. In the debut season in 2014, Jaipur Pink Panthers amassed 54 points with 10 victories in 14 matches, securing the first spot. They claimed the championship by triumphing over Patna Pirates in the semi-finals and U Mumba in the final.

Similarly, in Pro Kabaddi 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers reclaimed the top spot after eight years. They emerged victorious in 15 matches, suffered only six losses, and accumulated a total of 82 points. They defeated Bengaluru Bulls in the semi-finals and Puneri Paltan in the final to secure their second title.

#2 U Mumba - 2 times

One of the standout teams in the early seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League is U Mumba, who reached the final consecutively for three seasons, establishing themselves as one of the best. U Mumba, champions of the second season, also topped the points table twice.

In 2015, U Mumba clinched the top spot with 12 wins and 60 points in 14 matches, ultimately securing the title by defeating Patna Pirates in the semi-finals and Bengaluru Bulls in the final.

Continuing their dominance, in the third season, U Mumba once again finished at the top with 12 wins and 60 points in 14 matches. However, they faced defeat in the final, losing to Patna Pirates.

#3 Patna Pirates - 2 times

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates have also claimed the top spot on the points table twice. In the fourth season, held in 2016, Patna Pirates finished first with 10 wins and 52 points in 14 matches. They secured the championship by triumphing over Puneri Paltan in the semi-finals and Jaipur Pink Panthers in the final.

Similarly, in the Pro Kabaddi eighth season, played in 2021-22, the Patna Pirates once again dominated the league, finishing first with an impressive record of 16 wins and 86 points in 22 matches. However, despite their stellar performance, they faced a defeat against Dabang Delhi in the final match.

#4 Gujarat Giants - 2 Times

Making their debut in the fifth season of Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants achieved the top position in the points table for two consecutive seasons, yet failed to clinch the title. In the 2017 season, the Gujarat Giants finished first with an impressive record of 15 wins and 87 points across both zones. However, their journey ended in disappointment as they were defeated by the Patna Pirates in the final.

Similarly, in the sixth season of 2018, the Gujarat Giants once again topped the combined zones with 17 wins and 93 points. Despite their dominant performance, they suffered a defeat in the final, this time falling to the Bengaluru Bulls.