Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 Dabang Delhi players to watch out for in PKL 10 ft. Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi are among the prominent teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Last season, they finished sixth in the league stage, gathering 63 points from 22 games. They qualified for the playoffs but suffered a massive 24-56 defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls in the Eliminator.

The Delhi-based unit has completely overhauled its squad ahead of the next season. Dabang Delhi, who won the 2021-22 PKL season, will be eager to clinch their second title this time around.

Let us take a look at five players who could be instrumental to their PKL 2023 campaign.

#5 Vishal Bhardwaj

Defender Vishal Bhardwaj is a renowned name when it comes to the Pro Kabaddi League. He has a total of 288 tackle points in his career, including 31 Super Tackles and 19 High 5s.

Bhardwaj had an average campaign in the last edition, managing only 44 tackle points from 19 matches.

Despite his poor form in the past couple of seasons, Dabang Delhi have acquired his services in the auction and will rely on his experience. Bhardwaj will be itching to regain his reputation and put up a stellar show in PKL 10.

#4 Meetu Sharma

Meetu Sharma was impressive last season with 137 raid points from 20 matches for Haryana Steelers. The youngster has been a part of Haryana for a couple of seasons. He has a total of 210 raid points from 36 outings, including eight Super 10s and an average of 5.83 raid points per match.

Meetu is another youngster who was roped in by Dabang Delhi for this season. With significant experience under his belt, Delhi will expect him to come good under the guidance of skipper Naveen.

#3 Sunil

Right corner Sunil comes into PKL 10 with 87 PKL matches under his belt. He was a key member of the Patna Pirates in the last two editions.

Sunil had an average outing in the last season, managing only 41 tackle points from 22 matches. However, Delhi will look to cash on his experience this year. Sunil will look to live up to the expectations shown by Dabang Delhi in PKL 10.

#2 Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik played second fiddle to Naveen last season, putting up a decent display. He gathered 141 raid points from 23 matches at an average of 6.13 raid points per match.

Malik has represented Delhi since his PKL debut in the eighth season, securing 192 raid points. He can be handy in the defense as well and has picked up 25 tackle points, including six Super Tackles.

Ashu Malik will be keen to repay the faith the franchise has shown in him.

#1 Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is all set to lead Dabang Delhi in his second season as captain. Delhi will pin all its hopes on the star raider in the upcoming season.

Naveen was the third-best raider last season with 254 raid points, grabbing 16 Super 10s. The ‘Express’ raider is closing in on 1000 raid points in his Pro Kabaddi career as well and is currently on 934 raid points from 85 matches.

Naveen has won the ‘Most Valuable Player’ award twice and will be desperate to lead his side to glory in this season.