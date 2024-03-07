Pro Kabaddi 2023: 5 youngsters who could be called up to the Indian team

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 ended last week with Puneri Paltan claiming their first-ever PKL title after defeating Haryana Steelers in the grand finale. This season was different than other seasons for many reasons, one of them being the contribution of youngsters in every team.

The importance of youngsters in the PKL was highlighted by the fact that over 60 players were a part of Pro Kabaddi 2023 squads from the Yuva Kabaddi Series. The finalists, Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, were comprised mainly of young players leading the charge, which showed how they have taken over the baton from the veterans of the sport.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top five youngsters who could be called up to the Indian team.

#5 Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik scored the most raid points in PKL 10 (Image via PKL)

Ashu Malik was a revelation for Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi 2023. There are just no words to describe him. It seemed over for Delhi after they lost their star raider Naveen Kumar due to injury.

However, Ashu filled in his boots and took up the captaincy to help Delhi finish third in the points table before bowing out in the eliminators. He dominated the league with his raids and finished the season as the leading raider with 276 raid points.

Additionally, Ashu also displayed remarkable captaincy abilities. His performance has made him a prime choice for a berth in the Indian national team.

#4 Ankush Rathee

Ankush Rathee won the Orange Sleeve in PKL 9. (Image via PKL)

With so much talk about Mohammadreza Shadlou, Fazel Atrachali, and other defenders going on, Ankush Rathee impressed everyone with his performances in the last two seasons. Playing at the left corner for Jaipur Pink Panthers, Ankush ended up as the top defender in Season 9 to help Jaipur win the title.

He also continued his performance in Pro Kabaddi 2023 to secure 70 tackle points in 22 games to see Jaipur reach the semis.

He has been a dominant force at that spot. With Vishal Bhardwaj's performance being a point of potential concern, Ankush can replace him and make his way into the Indian team.

#3 Mohit Goyat

Mohit Goyat played a key role in Puneri Paltan's title-winning run. (Image via PKL)

Mohit Goyat has been the backbone of Puneri Paltan for the last few seasons. After missing out on the final last year, Mohit finally got his redemption after helping Pune claim their first-ever title. Mohit, alongside Aslam Inamdar, has made a Jay-Veeru jodi for the Paltan.

Primarily a raider, Mohit also contributed to the defense. He secured 122 raid points and 29 tackle points for the Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2023 and was their rescue man whenever they were in trouble. His pairing with Aslam Inamdar in the Indian circuit would greatly benefit the team.

#2 Narender Hooda

Narender Hooda was Tamil Thalaivas' leading raider.(Image via PKL)

Narender Hooda has been among the few positives for Tamil Thalaivas in the last two seasons. He has led the charge in raiding, securing 243 points in the previous season and 186 in Pro Kabaddi 2023.

He has the ability to help the team win single-handedly. Another good season and Narender has an excellent chance to be called up to the Indian team.

#1 Jaideep Dahiya

Jaideep Dahiya led Haryana Steelers to their first-ever PKL Finals

A young Jaideep Dahiya has shown why he has been among the most lethal left-cover defenders in the last few seasons. However, this season was an added task for him with captaincy on his head.

However, that didn't affect his performance. Instead, he led the Haryana Steelers to their first-ever final appearance after finishing fifth in the table. He also ended up in the top 10 defenders in Pro Kabaddi 2023 with 68 tackle points in 23 games.

He deserves a chance in the Indian team, given that he has matured as a defender and a leader.