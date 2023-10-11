Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 2 most expensive buys for UP Yoddhas

UP Yoddhas spent ₹4.766 crore to form their squad for the Pro Kabaddi 2023 season. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise signed eight players at the PKL 2023 Auction which was held earlier this week.

The Yoddhas decided to retain most of their players from the last season. Big names like Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Surender Gill, and Ashu Singh will continue to play for the Uttar Pradesh team in the Pro Kabaddi League.

The team management added some African flavor to the squad this year. They roped in Kenyan all-rounders Helvic Simuyu Wanjala and Samuel Wanjala Wafula at the price of ₹13 lakh each during the auction. The Yoddhas also signed Nitin Panwar, Kiran Magar, Harendra Kumar and Gulveer Singh for ₹13 lakh.

The UP Yoddhas signed only two players for more than ₹13 lakh each. Here is a list of those two players.

#2 Gurdeep - ₹20 lakh

The Yoddhas re-signed their all-rounder Gurdeep at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction. Gurdeep debuted for the Yoddhas back in Season 7 in the year 2019. He earned four points in five matches that season.

The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise retained him for Season 8, where he played 19 matches and earned 17 points. In Season 9, Gurdeep scored 36 points in 20 matches, and he will play his fourth consecutive PKL season for the Yoddhas now.

#1 Most expensive buy of UP Yoddhas: Vijay Malik - ₹85 lakh

UP Yoddhas broke the bank to acquire the services of former Dabang Delhi KC all-rounder Vijay Malik at the PKL Auction 2023. Vijay played a big role in Delhi's success during the last two seasons. He will now don the Yoddhas jersey.

Malik supported Naveen Kumar at Delhi. He will join the likes of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill in the Yoddhas' raid attack. For the record, Malik has scored 443 points in 96 matches.