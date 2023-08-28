Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 players Jaipur Pink Panthers should target

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the majority of their players from the squad that won the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Jaipur-based franchise have the lowest amount remaining in their purse (₹87.82 lakh) ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction.

The list of players retained by the Jaipur Pink Panthers features Sunil Kumar, V Ajith Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, and Devank. They have covered almost all bases, but the team management would like to have a few more backups in the squad because Pro Kabaddi League is a long tournament.

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction will take place on September 8 and 9. Ahead of the mega auction, here's a look at the three players the Jaipur Pink Panthers should target at the event.

#1 Jaipur Pink Panthers should try to sign Rahul Chaudhari

Rahul Chaudhari was a part of the Jaipur squad that won the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Raid Machine showed glimpses of returning to his old form and ended up with 73 points in 21 matches. He recorded a couple of Super 10s for the Pink Panthers.

The Pink Panthers used Chaudhari as a support raider when Arjun Deshwal was present in the playing seven. When Deshwal was unavailable, Chaudhari led the attack and did a decent job.

Since Chaudhari has so much experience under his belt and is in good shape now as well, the Jaipur-based franchise should think of offering him another contract for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League. He could emerge as a match-winner for the defending champions.

#2 Jaipur Pink Panthers can think of signing Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat was with the Telugu Titans last season. He did not have the best season of his career with the Titans, but Goyat is a proven match-winner in the Pro Kabaddi League. He can play the support raider's role to perfection.

With Arjun Deshwal already present in the squad, the Pink Panthers can think of going for Monu Goyat at the auction. Goyat played a big role in the Patna Pirates' championship win back in the fifth edition. He also did a great job for the Pirates in Season 8. Hence, the Pink Panthers can think of bringing him to Jaipur for the 10th season.

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers can think of going for Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda is another experienced match-winner whose name will go under the hammer at the upcoming PKL Auction. Hooda has represented and captained the Jaipur-based franchise in the past.

Since Hooda's performances have declined in recent seasons, there is a high probability of the Jaipur Pink Panthers signing him for a bargain amount.

The Pink Panthers have less than ₹1 crore in their purse value. They should make the maximum use of the amount available and try to rope in some solid backup options for their first-choice players.

It will be interesting to see which players join the Pink Panthers during the auction on September 8 and 9.