Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction: 3 teams that should target Mohammadreza Shadloui

As the 2023 PKL Auction approaches, the hype surrounding Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh is reaching a fever pitch. Hailing from Iran, Shadloui is a rising star in the world of kabaddi, having left a significant mark as the left-corner defender for the Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). His contributions have been instrumental in the Pirate's recent successes, solidifying his role as a cornerstone of their squad.

Making his PKL debut in Season 8, Shadloui swiftly emerged as a standout performer, amassing an impressive 89 tackle points from 24 matches, an accomplishment adorned with 10 High 5s. Earning the distinction of being the premier defender of the season, he was rightfully recognized with a spot in the PKL Season 8 Dream Team.

In the ensuing Season 9, his remarkable tally of 84 tackle points in just 20 games further underscored his dominance on the kabaddi court. Moreover, his all-round abilities and quick feet skills will establish him as a quick raider who can score raid points in crucial moments of the game.

A moment that etched itself into the Pro Kabaddi League's history was Shadloui's exceptional showing against Dabang Delhi KC, where he broke records with a remarkable haul of 16 tackle points, including eight super tackles, in a single match. He also has an impressive tackle strike rate of 62%, highlighting his exceptional agility, sheer strength, and perfect tackling skills. Notably, Shadloui's prowess extends even to aerial defense, setting him apart as a versatile player.

To the surprise of many, Patna Pirates have decided to release him before the start of PKL Season 10. However, sources close to Sportskeeda have hinted at the possibility of Patna Pirates using the FBM (Final Bid Match) option to bring him back. Despite this speculation, the excitement of witnessing this young defender in the auction continues to build, and it's widely expected that he will command a record-breaking bid this time.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the three teams that are likely to heartily vie for his services in the upcoming season.

1) Shadlou brings defensive stability to Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi KC had a mixed performance last season (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the previous PKL season (2022-23), Dabang Delhi KC had a mixed performance. They started off strongly by winning their initial four matches, showing promising signs. However, they hit a rough patch afterward, facing losses that pushed them down the rankings. While they managed to qualify for the playoffs, they finished in the sixth position, indicating that there was room for improvement. The Achilles' heel of their campaign was their leaky defense, conceding a league-topping 926 points.

Shadloui's exceptional defensive skills, honed as a left corner defender, could prove transformative for the team. His ability to secure crucial tackle points and execute super tackles adds a layer of defensive stability that Dabang Delhi KC direly needs.

However, Shadloui's potential impact goes beyond defense. His versatility as an all-rounder, particularly his aptitude for effective raiding, injects an engaging dynamism into the team's gameplay. By securing Shadloui's services, the team gains not only a strong defender but also a raider who can seize scoring opportunities during pivotal moments. This versatility could enhance the team's adaptability and unpredictability, allowing them to respond adeptly to diverse in-game scenarios.

2) The Iranian all-rounder offers strategic flexibility to U Mumba

U Mumba struggled in the last edition

In the previous season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), U Mumba faced a challenging and disappointing campaign that deviated from their usual standards of performance. Struggling to find their footing, the team encountered their poorest showing since their inception in the league. This downturn was attributed to the absence of a strong foreign contingent and experienced players.

Shadloui's experience as a standout defender, coupled with his history of leading the Patna Pirates' defense, could infuse U Mumba with a newfound defensive leadership. His on-court intelligence, positioning, and decision-making could guide the team's defensive strategies and instill confidence in his fellow defenders, fostering a more cohesive and effective defensive unit.

Expand Tweet

Shadloui's ability to adapt to various roles—be it a defender, a raider, or a leader—offers the Iranian coach Gholamreza Mazandarani greater flexibility in crafting match strategies. Shadloui's multifaceted skills can serve as a strategic cornerstone, offering U Mumba the tools to rejuvenate their gameplay and make a resounding comeback in the upcoming PKL season.

3) Patna Pirates should use FBM to retain the services of Mohammed Shadloui

Patna Pirates can use FBM for Shadlou (Image via PKL Twitter)

Patna Pirates endured a challenging season in season 9, marked by an unfortunate trend of conceding numerous points. Shadloui emerged as their sole pillar in defense, his exceptional performance standing out amidst the struggles. The surprise decision to release him raised eyebrows, given his pivotal role.

His on-court intelligence and strategic decision-making could guide the team's defensive strategies and bolster effectiveness. Shadlou's versatility isn't limited to defense; his raiding capabilities add a superior edge to the 3 times champions. These dual proficiency challenges opponents and unlocks new scoring avenues. Additionally, his mentorship could elevate emerging talents, infusing them with his tactical acumen and work ethic.

With FBM, Patna Pirates can address their defensive vulnerabilities and pave the way for a more promising future. Building the team around the Iran youngster would bring stability to their defense, potentially transforming the trajectory of their performances, and can even lead their side to the 4th title.