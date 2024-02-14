Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 120, and telecast details

Dabang Delhi KC are set to face Tamil Thalaivas in the 120th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, February 14.

Dabang Delhi KC suffered their sixth loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers (22-27) in the previous game. Despite the Panthers trailing in the first half (9-16), Delhi bounced back with a score of 13-11 but couldn’t surpass them. Captain Ashu Malik missed his Super-10 by one point while Ashish earned four tackle points.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas faced a humiliating 29-56 loss against Puneri Paltan in the last match. Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi was the top defender with four tackle points from two Super tackles.

However, the Thalaivas had beaten Delhi in their first game and will try to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming game as well.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 120, PKL 2023

Date: February 14, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): L T W L W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W L L W

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Akash Prasher, Yuvraj Pandeya, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (C), Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Vikrant, Vishal Bharadwaj/Ashish, Yogesh, Mohit

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia (C), Mohit, Amihossain Bastami, M Abhishek, Narender, Himanshu Narwal, Vishal Chahal

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi KC have dominated the Tamil Thalaivas in their head-to-head matches, winning five out of nine games. With just two victories, including one this season, the Thalaivas will look to narrow the difference.

On the other hand, Delhi, who have qualified for the playoffs, will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda