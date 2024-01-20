Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba: 3 player battles to watch out for

The 80th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023 will take place tonight in Hyderabad, where former champions Dabang Delhi KC will battle against U Mumba. The two teams played a memorable game during the Mumbai leg of the competition just a few days ago.

In that match, Dabang Delhi KC emerged victorious by a scoreline of 40-34. U Mumba will look forward to avenging the defeat and rising higher in the points table. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC can inch a step closer to the PKL 10 playoffs by winning tonight's match.

Before the match between Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba starts, here's a look at the three player battles to watch out for during the contest.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Mukilan Shanmugam

U Mumba tried out a new left corner defender in Mukilan Shanmugam during their previous Pro Kabaddi League match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The new defender managed only one tackle point in three attempts. U Mumba are likely to back the new player in tonight's match.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC captain Ashu Malik will be keen to put Mukilan Shanmugam under pressure immediately by taking him out on multiple occasions in the first few minutes itself. Malik is a right raider, meaning he will have an opportunity to take Mukilan out easily.

#2 Meetu Sharma vs Surinder Singh

Meetu Sharma also raids from the right side. He did not have a good outing when Dabang Delhi KC battled against the Gujarat Giants a few days ago. Sharma was even substituted in the closing moments of the match.

Since Meetu Sharma has proven himself as a match-winner in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Dabang Delhi KC team management is likely to give him one more chance to showcase his talent. He will aim to trouble right cover Surinder Singh, who is also the captain of U Mumba.

Surinder Singh has a habit of trying advanced tackles, and even he was substituted in his last game. Both players will be under pressure to deliver for their respective franchises tonight. It will be exciting to see which player wins the battle between the right raider and right cover tonight.

#3 Guman Singh vs Yogesh Dahiya

Guman Singh scored 10 points for U Mumba in their last Pro Kabaddi match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The tall raider had also scored nine raid points in the previous battle against Dabang Delhi KC. Hence, U Mumba will have high hopes from him.

On the other side, Dabang Delhi KC will expect their young defender Yogesh Dahiya to trouble Guman Singh while defending at the right corner. Dahiya has been one of the finds of the season for the Delhi-based franchise. In the last match against U Mumba, Dahiya ended with four tackle points.

This evening, Dahiya will aim to better his previous performance and complete a High 5 against U Mumba, whereas Guman will also aim to finish with a Super 10. This battle will play a key role in deciding the winner of tonight's game in Pro Kabaddi.