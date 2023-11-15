Pro Kabaddi 2023: Dabang Delhi's SWOT Analysis

Dabang Delhi KC are among the favorites to win Pro Kabaddi 2023.

The Delhi-based franchise have been quite consistent in the last four seasons, making it to the playoffs every time. They won the eighth edition (2021-22 season) of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

With the aim of winning their second championship, Dabang Delhi's team management has formed a solid squad for the upcoming season. The decision to release Vijay Malik surprised many fans, but Delhi has managed to rope in some reliable replacements for him.

Here's a look at the complete Dabang Delhi squad for PKL 10:

Naveen Kumar, Akash Prasher, Vikrant, Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Manu, Yogesh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Ashu Malik, Meetu, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya and Mohit.

Overall, Delhi seems to have all bases covered. Before the PKL 8 champions start their Pro Kabaddi 2023 campaign against the Tamil Thalaivas on December 3, here's a SWOT analysis of their squad.

Strengths - Game-changers in raiding unit

The biggest strength Dabang Delhi KC wield is "Naveen Express." Star raider Naveen Kumar has been the backbone of the Delhi-based franchise for the last four seasons, leading them into the playoffs in each of those campaigns.

Naveen has been Delhi's most consistent performer in the Pro Kabaddi League and it was no surprise to see him being retained ahead of the PKL 10 Auction. He earned 258 points in 23 matches last season.

Another game-changer in Delhi's raid attack is Ashu Malik, who earned a massive deal worth ₹96.25 lakh from the Dabangs. Delhi also spent big on Meetu, signing him for ₹93 lakh.

If the trio of Ashu, Meetu and Naveen gets going, Delhi could be unstoppable in PKL 10.

Weakness - Left Cover position

The left cover position could prove to be a big weakness for Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 10. The Delhi-based franchise do not have too many options in their squad for that position.

They might prefer having New Young Player Himmat Antil in the starting seven as the left cover defender. The other option is Felix Li, who is an overseas player and does not have much Pro Kabaddi experience.

Opportunities - Make or break season for Vishal Bhardwaj

Not long ago, Vishal Bhardwaj won the gold medal with the Indian men's kabaddi team at Asian Games 2023. However, the left corner defender remained unsold in the initial rounds of the PKL 10 Auction.

Dabang Delhi eventually signed him at his base price in the round of unsold players. It seemed like most PKL teams have given up on Vishal, but Delhi has given the star defender an opportunity to revive his Pro Kabaddi career, and he will hope to deliver.

Threats - Absence of left raiders

It is important to have a healthy combination of right and left raiders in the starting seven in the PKL. The variety in the raid attack allows the teams to unsettle the opposition defense.

Dabang Delhi's top three raiders Meetu, Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar are all right raiders. They have only one left raider in the squad in Manu Deshwal, who may not feature in the starting seven.

If three right raiders raid for the entire game, the opposition defense can execute more successful tackles. Hence, absence of left raiders in the squad could be a threat to Dabang Delhi's title aspirations.