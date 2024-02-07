Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 player battles to watch out for

Dabang Delhi K.C. will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 110 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 7 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, commencing at 09:00 pm IST.

With 11 wins, five losses, and three ties, Dabang Delhi K.C. currently sit third on the PKL 10 points table, amassing a total of 68 points. Their consistent performance throughout the season has solidified their position as formidable contenders.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the pack with an impressive record of 12 wins, three losses, and three ties, totalling 72 points. Their dominance on the mat has earned them the top spot on the points table, showcasing their strength as a team.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Ankush

Ashu Malik has emerged as the standout raider of the season, currently leading with an impressive 213 raid points in 19 games for Dabang Delhi. His exceptional form, consistency, and dynamic presence have made him the surprise package of the season. Malik not only shows excellent leadership on the mat but also possesses remarkable skills and strategic intelligence.

Meanwhile, Ankush from the Jaipur Pink Panthers has been a consistent force in defense. With 62 tackle points in 18 matches, he has provided solid support to his team's efforts. Ankush's dynamism and smart play make him a valuable asset for the Pink Panthers.

#2 Arjun Deshwal vs Yogesh

Arjun Deshwal has been in peak form this season, racking up an impressive 202 raid points in 18 games for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Instrumental in his team's success, he's showcased remarkable consistency, boasting 12 Super 10s. Deshwal's agility, reflexes, and mental fortitude make him a formidable presence on the mat.

On the other hand, Yogesh from Dabang Delhi has displayed good form with 58 tackle points in 19 matches. With his potential shining through, he has contributed significantly to his team's defensive efforts, adding depth to their gameplay.

#3 Manjeet vs Reza Mirbagheri

Manjeet has provided solid support to Ashu Malik in the raiding efforts for Dabang Delhi, accumulating 55 tackles in 19 matches. His contribution has been instrumental in bolstering the team's raiding strategy.

Meanwhile, Reza Mirbagheri has showcased his prowess as a defender for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. With a decent performance of 47 tackle points in 17 matches, he is particularly adept at executing well-timed dashes, adding depth to the team's defensive lineup.