Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions Dabang Delhi K.C. and Puneri Paltan are set to clash in Match No. 107 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 5 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The match will be commencing at 09:00 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi K.C. currently sit third on the PKL Season 10 points table after playing 18 matches. With 11 wins, five losses, and two ties, they have accumulated 65 points so far. The Dabangs have displayed resilience and determination throughout the season, with notable victories and a competitive spirit that keeps them in playoff contention.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan occupy the second spot, having won 12 matches, lost two, and tied two, amassing 68 points in total. Puneri Paltan's journey this season has been marked by consistent performances and strategic brilliance, positioning them as strong contenders for the title.

With that said, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Ashu Malik has emerged as the top raider of the season, amassing an impressive 204 raid points in 18 games for Dabang Delhi. His improvement and distinctiveness this season are evident, showcasing immense potential and skill. Ashu Malik's determination and exceptional raid strike rate highlight his pivotal role in guiding Dabang Delhi to success.

On the other hand, Mohammadreza Shadlou stands out as the current best defender, tallying 65 tackle points in 16 matches for Puneri Paltan. Renowned for his shrewd defensive skills, physicality and consistency, Shadlou proves to be a formidable asset for his team, bolstering their defensive capabilities significantly.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Yogesh

Aslam Inamdar has been a reliable performer for Puneri Paltan, notching 104 raid points in 16 matches. Renowned for his consistency, excellent skills and pace, Inamdar brings a wealth of experience to the raiding department. His leadership on the mat has been commendable, guiding Puneri Paltan's raiding unit effectively.

Meanwhile, Yogesh has been a valuable asset for Dabang Delhi, contributing effectively in defense with 53 tackle points in 18 matches. His performances reflect promise and quality, showing his ability to make crucial tackles and support the team's defensive efforts consistently throughout the season.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Mohit Goyat has been a consistent performer for Puneri Paltan, amassing 96 raid points in 16 matches. His supportive role in the raiding department, coupled with his able skills, makes him a match-winner and a valuable team player for his side.

On the other hand, Vishal Bhardwaj's season with Dabang Delhi has been underwhelming, with only 26 tackle points in 14 matches. Despite his experience and commendable skills, he has struggled to match up to the competition levels in the league.

However, there remains potential for Vishal Bhardwaj to redeem himself and make an impact for his team in the remaining matches of the season.