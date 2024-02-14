Pro Kabaddi 2023, Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Tamil Thalaivas will face former champions Dabang Delhi in match number 120 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on February 14 at 8 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi have performed exceptionally well in the current edition of the PKL, having already qualified for the playoffs. They boast a balanced squad and have surprised everyone with their young talent.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have had a rough season and failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, they aim to end the season on a stronger note.

On that note, here are three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Ashu Malik vs Sahil Gulia

Ashu Malik's performance in the current PKL edition is truly impressive. He has emerged as the second-best raider in the league with an astounding 222 raid points in just 20 games. He has been in amazing form, single-handedly carrying Dabang Delhi with his multifaceted skills.

Similarly, Sahil Gulia has shown significant improvement as a defender for Tamil Thalaivas this season, tallying 60 tackle points in 20 matches. With his strong defensive skills and physicality, he has become a key asset for his team.

#2 Narender Kandola vs Yogesh

Narender Kandola has been the lead raider for Tamil Thalaivas, making waves with his performance in the current PKL edition. With 151 raid points in 19 matches, he has showcased his talent and potential on the mat. As a youngster, he has been demonstrating promising skills and contributing significantly to his team's success.

On the defensive front, Yogesh for Dabang Delhi has been making his mark with 61 tackle points in 20 matches. Despite being a youngster, his ability to secure tackles and defend effectively has been commendable.

#3 Ajinkya Pawar vs Ashish Malik

In the current PKL edition, Ajinkya Pawar has showcased his prowess for Tamil Thalaivas, amassing 120 raid points in an average season. Despite not reaching his peak form, his skills were instrumental for the team, albeit they fell short of qualification.

Meanwhile, Ashish Malik displayed commendable performance for Dabang Delhi in defense, securing 48 tackle points in 17 matches. Despite grappling with injuries, he admirably stepped up, contributing significantly to his team's defensive efforts.