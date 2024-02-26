Pro Kabaddi 2023 Eliminator 1, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: 3 Player Battles to watch out for

Dabang Delhi will face Patna Pirates in the first eliminator of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday, February 26, commencing at 08:00 PM IST.

As the curtain rises on PKL Season 10's playoffs, Dabang Delhi find themselves positioned third on the points table. Having contested 22 fiercely contested matches, they have clinched victory in 13 encounters, tasted defeat in six, and battled to three ties, accumulating 79 points.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates concluded the league stage in the sixth position, securing 69 points. They have registered 11 wins, suffered eight losses, and tied thrice. The team has shown a promising form of late under Sachin's captaincy, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense and captivating showdown.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Yogesh

All eyes will be on Sachin Tanwar, who leads the Patna Pirates team. Under his captaincy, the Pirates remain undefeated, and Tanwar has been a consistent player for the team over the past three seasons.

In the current edition, he has amassed an impressive 157 raid points in 20 games, showcasing his exceptional reflexes and raw pace, which sets him apart as a performer.

Now turning our attention to Dabang Delhi, the spotlight falls on Yogesh, the team's right corner. With 70 tackle points in 22 games, he has proven himself as a promising defender, possessing excellent skills and tactical acumen.

#2 Ashu Malik vs Ankit Jaglan

If there's one player who has been the most improved and pleasantly surprising this season, it's Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi. He has truly caught everyone off guard with his stellar performance, accumulating an impressive 257 raid points in just 22 games. Malik's skillful moves, quick reflexes on the mat, and high success rate make him a formidable opponent.

On the defensive end, Ankit Jaglan of the Patna Pirates has stood out with 64 tackle points in 21 games. Despite being a talented young defender, Jaglan occasionally makes miscalculated moves, which could be a concern, especially against a consistent raider like Ashu Malik.

It will be crucial for Jaglan to rise to the occasion and deliver his best performance tonight.

#3 Meetu Sharma vs Krishan Dhull

Meetu Sharma had a shaky start in the initial phases of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, but he has recently found his form. While his start may not have been remarkable, the young raider has shown consistency and impressive performance on the mat. In the recent games for Dabang Delhi, he has amassed 56 raid points in 21 games, displaying his skills and reflexes that make him a potential match-winner.

On the defensive end, Krishan Dhull has emerged as a standout player for the Patna Pirates. Despite being relatively unknown at the start of the season, Dhull has become a surprise package.

In the current edition, he has bagged an impressive 73 tackle points in 22 games, showcasing his talent and solidity as a defender. His ability to execute calculated moves, engage in chain tackles, and demonstrate strong skills on the mat has made him an invaluable asset to his team.