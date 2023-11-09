Pro Kabaddi 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers' all-time PKL 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the defending champions of Pro Kabaddi 2023. The Jaipur-based franchise won their second championship last season by defeating Puneri Paltan in the PKL 9 final. The Pink Panthers had won the inaugural edition of the league, and after an eight-season wait, they lifted the trophy for the second time.

Over the last nine seasons, some of the best kabaddi players of all time have represented Jaipur Pink Panthers. PKL legends like Anup Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rahul Chaudhari donned the Jaipur jersey once in their careers.

In this listicle today, we will form the all-time best playing seven of the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise.

Center - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has been the face of the Jaipur-based PKL franchise in the last two seasons. He started his PKL career at U Mumba in season six. After an impressive performance in season seven, Arjun earned a mega deal from Jaipur.

He has represented Jaipur in season eight and nine. Across the two seasons, he has earned total 564 points. His consistent raiding performances played a big role in Jaipur's PKL 9 triumph. Notably, he scored 17 Super 10s in that season.

Left Cover - Rohit Rana

Rohit Rana was the most successful defender for Jaipur in the inaugural PKL season, where they lifted the championship. Playing in the left cover position, Rana earned 38 tackle points in just 15 matches, registering three High 5s.

Jaipur retained him for the next three seasons, where he earned total 38 points. Nicknamed as the Mask Man of PKL, Rana will always have a special place in the hearts of Jaipur Pink Panthers' fans.

Right Cover - Sunil Kumar (c)

Sunil Kumar guided the Jaipur Pink Panthers to the Pro Kabaddi League title in season nine. The Jaipur skipper led his team from the front by earning 64 tackle points in just 23 games.

Kumar recorded four High 5s and executed two super tackles during the season. Unsurprisingly, the Jaipur-based franchise have retained him for PKL 10.

Left In - Jasvir Singh

Popularly known as the 'Smiling Assassin of PKL', Jasvir Singh was the lead raider of Jaipur during the initial seasons. He earned 113 points in the first season to help Jaipur win the championship.

Singh continued to be a part of Jaipur for the next four seasons. While he could not cross the 100-point mark in any season again, Jasvir's empty raid tactics helped his team achieve a lot of success.

Right In - Deepak Hooda

All-rounder Deepak Hooda will be the final raider of this team. Hooda shouldered Jaipur's raid attack from season six to eight. He was at his peak during the sixth edition, where he earned 208 points in 22 matches.

His performances declined in the next two seasons, but he still managed to cross the 100-point mark. Hooda left Jaipur after the eighth edition of PKL.

Left Corner - Ankush Rathee

Ankush Rathee debuted for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the ninth season only. The youngster made such an impact in his debut that Jaipur ended their eight-season long trophy drought.

Rathee ended as the number one defender of PKL 9 by scoring 89 tackle points in 24 matches. With nine High 5s and five super tackles to his name, Rathee emerged as the biggest match-winner for Jaipur.

Right Corner - Sahul Kumar

Sahul Kumar joined Jaipur in season eight. The right corner defender finished with an impressive tally of 45 points in his debut PKL season. Jaipur Pink Panthers retained him for season nine, and he improved his numbers by earning 57 points in 24 games.

The duo of Sahul and Ankush proved to be extremely dangerous for the opposition raiders. They will continue to be Jaipur's corner defenders in PKL 10.