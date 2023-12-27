Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi: 3 player battles to watch out for

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi KC in match number 42 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 27 at 8 pm IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, after a sluggish start, have found their groove in the current edition. Entering the contest with a hard-fought victory against Tamil Thalaivas, the Panthers display consistent excellence, with several emerging match-winners. Currently standing third on the points table, they have accumulated 25 points from four wins out of seven matches.

In contrast, Dabang Delhi has experienced a varied journey, securing three wins and facing three losses in their six fixtures. Occupying the eighth position they enter the contest with a recent triumph against Bengal Warriors.

Now, turning our attention to the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Naveen Kumar vs Sunil Kumar

Naveen Kumar, the lead raider and captain of Dabang Delhi, is undoubtedly the standout raider in PKL currently. With 67 raid points in just 5 matches, he has consistently notched up super 10s, showcasing remarkable speed and agility that has earned him the nickname "Super-fast Express."

Despite returning from an injury, Naveen Kumar has been raiding exceptionally well, and his performance tonight is keenly anticipated. Having secured two MVP awards, his rich form is expected to continue, adding another layer of excitement to the contest this evening.

Sunil Kumar, the captain of Jaipur, is poised to put up a strong fight against Naveen Kumar in tonight's clash. With 19 tackle points in seven matches, Sunil has proven to be a consistent and strategic defender, showcasing his prowess over five PKL seasons.

His experience and defensive skills make him a formidable opponent, and his ability to counter Naveen's raids will be a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the match.

#2 Arjun Deshwal vs Ashish Malik

Last year's MVP, Arjun Deshwal, has sustained his impressive performance for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the current edition as well. Displaying remarkable speed and smart raiding abilities, Deshwal has accumulated 64 raid points in seven matches so far.

On the other hand, Ashish Malik showcased his defensive prowess by scoring six tackle points against Bengal Warriors in the last match, emerging as an effective defender for Dabang Delhi. Despite being relatively new, Malik is expected to engage in some solid defensive duels, adding an exciting dimension to the match.

#3 Ashu Malik vs Reza

Ashu Malik, with a promising start to the season, has showcased consistent performances for the Delhi franchise. Amassing 47 raid points in six matches, he has justified his price tag and demonstrated his raiding prowess. Despite a less-than-ideal outing against Bengal Warriors in the last match, Ashu Malik remains a potent threat with his speed, agility, and impressive jumps making him a formidable raider.

On the flip side, Reza, the Iranian cover defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been gradually finding his form. Although he encountered initial challenges, he gained momentum in the last two matches and emerged as the match-winner against Tamil Thalaivas in their recent contest.