Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 43, and telecast details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Dabang Delhi KC in the 43rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will play host to this game on Wednesday, December 27.

The Pink Panthers look on course for a successful title defense as they have completed a hat trick of wins, including a 25-24 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their previous outing.

With four wins and two losses, the defending champions are currently placed third in the standings with 25 points from seven games.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, also registered a dominating 38-29 victory over the Bengal Warriors in their previous game.

The Naveen Kumar-led side will be eyeing their second consecutive win as they are currently placed eighth in the standings with 17 points. They have won three of their six games so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, 43rd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 27, 2023, 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W L W

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W L W L W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, Yuvraj Pandeya

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri and Lucky Sharma

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar (c), Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish, Mohit, Yogesh and Vikrant

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Despite a win in their previous game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will be expecting their team to be more consistent. The defensive unit of the team has a tough task ahead to stop the in-form raiding duo of Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik.

Naveen single-handedly destroyed the defensive unit of the Bengal Warriors as the star raider notched up 11 raid points in the game. He received brilliant support from Ashish, who was instrumental in the defence and picked up an impressive six points.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

