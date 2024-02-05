Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates will clash with two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 106th match of PKL season 10 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 5.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are riding high on confidence and are currently at the top of the table with 71 points. They also boast a record 12-match unbeaten streak. The team exhibits a balanced blend of raiding prowess and defensive solidity, tactically navigating matches with a mix of youth and experience.

In contrast, the Patna Pirates have experienced a mixed outing, securing eight wins, seven losses, and three draws, placing them in sixth position. However, the Pirates head into the contest unbeaten in their home leg, aiming to carry that momentum forward.

On that note, let's look at three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Ankit

Arjun Deshwal finds himself in peak form in the ongoing PKL season. He has secured an impressive 191 raid points in 17 games for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Renowned for his consistency and different raiding skills, he maintains a commendable strike rate, establishing himself as a reliable raider.

Meanwhile, Ankit for the Patna Pirates has showcased a similar resurgence after initially experiencing a slight dip in form. With 60 tackle points in 18 games, he is among the top 3 defenders in the tournament.

#2 Sachin Tanwar vs Ankush

Sachin Tanwar has been a reliable force for the Patna Pirates. He has notched up 133 raid points in 17 games, showcasing solid consistency and impressive raiding skills. A go-to player for his team, he exhibits strong leadership on the mat and adept escape abilities.

Meanwhile, Ankush is in fine form for the Jaipur Pink Panthers and has amassed 60 tackle points in 17 matches. However, he'll need to deploy strategic prowess to outwit seasoned raider Sachin in their upcoming clash.

#3 Sandeep Kumar vs Reza Mirbagheri

Sandeep Kumar's journey has blossomed remarkably, beginning as a substitute and evolving into a reliable asset for the Patna Pirates. His standout performances included a Super 10 against Bengaluru, where he steered the team in Sachin's absence, showcasing his potential. With 70 raid points in 15 matches, he holds great promise for the team's future.

On the other hand, Reza Mirbagheri, with 47 tackle points in 16 matches, has been a stalwart defender for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Hailing from Iran, his sturdy presence has been instrumental in the team's consistent performances and victories in the current PKL edition.