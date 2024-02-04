Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates: Who will win today’s PKL Match 106, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Patna Pirates in the 106th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

The defending champions are on a record-breaking run in PKL 10. They are at the top spot in the table and have already qualified for the playoffs. Currently, on a 13-game unbeaten run, the Panthers will now aim to solidify their dominance at the top with yet another win.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates currently hold the fifth spot in the table with eight wins in 18 games. They have been unbeaten in their last five games, with the most recent one being a 29-29 draw against the Pirates. The Pirates definitely missed Sachin in their previous fixture and would be hoping that he makes a comeback against the Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, Match 106, PKL 2023

Date: February 5, 2024, 8pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W T W W W

Patna Pirates (PAT): T W T W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Mayur Kadam, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar(C), Reza Mirbagheri, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush.

Patna Pirates (PAT): Manjeet(C), Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Ankit, Babu M, Mayur Kadam, Krishan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Match Prediction

The Panthers have already made their way into the playoffs and will be playing without pressure. They are in the form of their life and are expected to come out on top. However, Patna Pirates have also shown promise in their recent games and are expected to put up a challenge.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda