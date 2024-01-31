Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 Player battles to watch out for

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to clash with the Tamil Thalaivas in Match 99 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on January 31 at 9pm IST.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers come into this contest with confidence, boasting an impressive record of 11 wins, two losses, and three ties in the season so far. Led by their seasoned captain Sunil Kumar, the Panthers have exhibited commendable form.

With their eyes set on securing another crucial victory, they are determined to maintain their winning streak and further solidify their position in the league standings.

On the opposing end, the Tamil Thalaivas have endured a mixed season, with seven wins and nine losses under their belt. Despite facing challenges along the way, the Thalaivas have shown flashes of resurgence, demonstrating their potential to compete at the highest level.

With playoff contention at stake, both teams are expected to leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory. On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Sahil Gulia

Arjun Deshwal has emerged as the standout raider of the current season, leading the charts with the most raid points. With an impressive tally of 178 raid points in 16 matches, including an astounding 10 super 10s, he has showcased exceptional consistency and skill on the kabaddi mat.

Deshwal's agility and manoeuvres make him a formidable threat to opposing defenders, solidifying his role as a pillar of the Jaipur Pink Panthers lineup.

On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia has been a standout performer for the Tamil Thalaivas. With 55 tackle points in 16 matches, Sahil Gulia has proven to be a solid and reliable presence on the mat. His robust physique and disciplined approach make him a formidable opponent for raiders.

#2 Narender vs Ankush

Narender Hoshiyar has been a revelation for Tamil Thalaivas, showcasing remarkable consistency and form as a young talent in the league. With 121 raid points in 15 matches, he has proven to be a dynamic force on the mat, utilizing his impressive pace and reflexes to edge past defenders.

Meanwhile, Ankush, another emerging talent, has been making waves for the Jaipur Pink Panthers with his stellar performances. In 16 matches, he has amassed 57 tackle points. Known for his expertise in ankle and back holds, Ankush has emerged as a reliable asset for the Panthers, contributing significantly to their defensive strategy

#3 Ajith Kumar vs Sagar

Ajith Kumar, despite showing good form, has not reached his usual standards this season, amassing 62 raid points in 13 matches. This performance is below expectations considering his potential and previous seasons' displays.

In contrast, Sagar has been in exceptional form for his team, leading the defensive charts in the league. With an impressive tally of 62 tackle points in 15 matches, he has showcased diverse skill sets and exemplary leadership on the mat for the Tamil Thalaivas.