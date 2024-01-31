Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 99, and telecast details

The 99th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna on Wednesday, January 31.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are undefeated in their last 12 games, winning 10 and securing two draws. Their most recent encounter was a 28-28 draw against Bengaluru Bulls. Ankush stood out as the star defender with a High-5 while Reza Mirbagheri and captain Sunil Kumar secured three tackle points each.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas clinched their fourth consecutive win in the previous encounter against U Mumba (50-34). Narender and Ajinkya Pawar claimed a Super-10 each while defenders M Abhishek, Sagar, and Sahil Gulia earned four tackle points each.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 99, PKL 2023

Date: January 31, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): T W W W W

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): W W W W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Sumit

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia, Sagar(C), Himanshu, Mohit, M Abhishek, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers have won five out of the nine head-to-head encounters between them and the Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas have won two matches while the other two have ended in draws.

Earlier this season, the Panthers beat the Thalaivas (25-24) in a low-scoring thriller.

Given their previous records and current form, the Jaipur-based side is likely to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda