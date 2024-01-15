Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, 3 player battles to watch out for

In a highly anticipated encounter, reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to face U Mumba in Match 74 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 at the SMS indoor stadium in Jaipur on Monday, January 15, at 9pm IST.

Jaipur will head into the match on the back of a thrilling 36-34 victory against Puneri Paltan. They are second in the points table with eight wins, two losses, and two ties in 12 matches, accumulating a total of 48 points.

Meanwhile, U Mumba, sitting fifth with six wins, four losses, and a tie, are having a promising Pro Kabaddi League season with a young roster. The history between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, with a head-to-head tie of 10 wins each, sets the stage for an intense battle.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Surinder Singh

Arjun Deshwal has emerged as the standout raider in the current PKL edition. With an astounding 137 raid points in 12 matches, he has been instrumental in carrying the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

As the reigning MVP from the previous season, Arjun Deshwal continues to be a driving force for his team, proving to be the main reason behind Jaipur's recent victories. His on-court demeanor and exceptional skills make him a force to be reckoned with.

On the defensive end, Surinder Singh has contributed with 21 tackle points in 11 matches for U Mumba. While maintaining a decent game, there's room for improvement, and Surinder Singh has the potential to elevate his performance to reach the heights of his previous form.

#2 Guman Singh vs Reza Mirbagheri

Guman Singh, the young sensation for U Mumba has been a force to be reckoned with, amassing an impressive 90 raid points in 11 matches. His dynamic form, marked by exceptional pace and energy on the mat, has been instrumental for his team.

Facing him is Reza Mirbagheri, the Iranian international, who has amassed 30 tackle points in 11 matches. Displaying remarkable form, this sturdy defender showcases smart play on the mat, seamlessly combining his agility with a robust physique. Instrumental in Jaipur's recent victories, Mirbagheri has proven to be a key asset in their success.

#3 Amirmohammed Zafardanesh vs Sunil Kumar

Zafardanesh has had a fantastic debut season for U Mumba, showcasing his raiding prowess with an impressive tally of 92 raid points in just 11 matches. His impact on the mat has been undeniable, making him a key player for the team.

On the other side, Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar has been displaying exceptional consistency in the defensive department. With 12 matches under his belt, he has secured 28 tackle points. Beyond his individual performance, Sunil Kumar's leadership skills and strategic acumen contribute significantly to Jaipur Pink Panthers' overall game plan.