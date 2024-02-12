Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in Match No. 117 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Netaji Indoor stadium in Kolkata on February 12 at 8 pm IST.

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are having a stellar campaign with 13 wins, three losses, and three ties, amassing 77 points and securing the second spot. A victory in tonight's match will propel them to the top of the table and ensure their spot in the semifinals. With a well-balanced roster and impressive team form, they are formidable opponents.

Conversely, UP Yoddhas have endured a disappointing season, garnering just 29 points and languishing in 11th place. Their squad lacks balance, and the underperformance of key players like Pardeep and Nitesh has dampened expectations.

Now, let's delve into the three player battles worth keeping an eye on.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Sumit

Arjun Deshwal has been in top form this PKL edition, amassing 213 raid points in 19 matches. He has demonstrated remarkable consistency and skill on the mat, leading Jaipur's raiding efforts from the front. With 13 Super 10s to his name, he's undoubtedly a seasoned player.

Opposing him will be Sumit of UP Yoddhas, who has been their lone consistent performer, tallying 59 tackle points in 19 games. He exhibits strong defensive skills, aided by his robust physique and tactical acumen.

#2 Ajith Kumar vs Nitesh Kumar

Ajith Kumar has been playing second fiddle to Arjun, experiencing fluctuations in his performance. However, he has shown glimpses of a comeback and plays a crucial role in do-or-die raid scenarios. With 75 raid points in 16 matches, he has proven to be a reliable asset for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Nitesh for UP Yoddhas has had a season below his usual high standards, managing just 37 tackle points in 17 games. Despite this, he is expected to finish on a positive note.

#3 Gagan Gowda vs Ankush

Gagan Gowda has demonstrated promising potential for UP Yoddhas in raiding, capitalizing on the few opportunities he's been given. With his tall stature and adept escaping skills, he has accumulated 57 raid points in 10 games, proving to be a valuable asset.

Meanwhile, Ankush has been a standout performer for Jaipur Pink Panthers, amassing 62 tackle points in 19 games. Maintaining top form throughout, he exhibits excellent skills on the mat and is known for his sharp defensive instincts.