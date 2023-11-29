Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates SWOT Analysis

In the illustrious history of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Patna Pirates have consistently stood tall, carving a legacy of triumphs and dominance. With a remarkable three championship wins and a finals appearance, they are not just a team; they are crafting a legacy of royalty in the PKL circuit.

Despite the departure of big names like Mohammadreza Shadlou, the Pirates exhibited strategic acumen by retaining Sachin and making key acquisitions in the auction, including promising youngsters. Now, let's delve into their SWOT analysis to understand how the Pirates are poised for the upcoming PKL season 10.

Patna Pirates' SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Raiding duo of Sachin and Manjeet

Patna Pirates' primary strength lies in their formidable raiding duo - Sachin Tanwar and Manjeet Dahiya. Sachin, a standout performer in recent seasons, has demonstrated resilience in do-or-die raids and high-pressure situations. Accumulating an impressive 360 raid points in the last couple of seasons, Sachin's consistency and ability to deliver in significant matches make him a key asset.

Manjeet, with his tall physique, agility, sharp reflexes, and a commendable 160 raid points in PKL 9, complements Sachin, creating a formidable raiding partnership.

Weaknesses: Inexperienced defense

A notable setback for the Pirates is the void left by the departure of Mohammadreza Shadlou, a stalwart who single-handedly led the defence in the past two seasons. The current roster lacks experienced defenders, with Neeraj Kumar standing as the sole exception.

While Sajin Chandrasekar performed well as a defender in Season 8, his form dipped in the last season. The absence of a seasoned defence lineup poses a significant challenge for Patna Pirates in PKL 10.

Opportunities: Harnessing young talent for versatility

The team's strategic signings of young defenders like Krishan and Thiyagrajan, coupled with versatile all-rounders like Daniel Odhiambo, Ankit, and Rohit, present a window of opportunity. These players, despite limited opportunities in previous seasons, have showcased promise.

Their inclusion allows Patna Pirates to explore diverse playing strategies, providing a potential edge over opponents. The opportunity for these young talents to step up and contribute significantly is a narrative to watch in the upcoming season.

Threats: Over-reliance on Sachin and consistency concerns

A potential threat for Patna Pirates is the historical tendency to overly depend on a single raider. In seasons past, the team faced challenges when key raiders were unavailable. The over-reliance on Sachin in PKL 9 became evident, and when he was not on the mat, the team struggled to fill the void. Consistency concerns, particularly in the form of raiders, pose a threat to the team's overall performance in PKL 10.