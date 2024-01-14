Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: 3 player battles to watch out for

Dabang Delhi will face off against Patna Pirates in match number 71 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on January 14 at 9 pm IST.

The last time these two sides met, Dabang Delhi emerged victorious. Dabang Delhi are enjoying a successful run in the current edition of the PKL, having won seven matches, lost three, and drawn one, accumulating 40 points and securing the third place on the points table.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates are experiencing a fluctuating season with five wins and six losses, placing them at the ninth position with 29 points.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Yogesh

Sachin has been the standout performer for Patna Pirates, maintaining a stellar run with 94 raid points in 11 matches. His exceptional pace, agility and expertise in do-or-die raids have contributed significantly to the team's success.

Sachin not only brings vast experience to the mat but also showcases strategic smartness, making him a formidable force.

Yogesh, the young defender for Dabang Delhi, has displayed promising performances with 29 tackle points in 11 matches. Stepping up in crucial moments, Yogesh has proven his worth on the defensive end, demonstrating a keen ability to read the game and make impactful contributions to Dabang Delhi's overall performance.

#2 Ashu Malik vs Krishan Dhull

Ashu Malik has been in outstanding form for Dabang Delhi, stepping up and clinching victories even in Naveen's absence. His impactful performances are proving his INR 90 lakh price worthy as a young and talismanic player. Ashu has excellent agility on the mat, making him a valuable asset for Dabang Delhi's success.

Krishan, with 35 tackle points in 11 matches, stands out as the sole successful contributor to Patna Pirates in defense. While he possesses good ability, there's room for improvement in his tackle strike rate.

Enhancing his ability to read the game could further bolster Krishan's effectiveness in fortifying the defensive line for Patna Pirates.

#3 Sudhakar vs Ashish Malik

Sudhakar has become a fan favorite raider in the current edition, showcasing great promise with 65 raid points in 10 matches. His ability to bring different skillsets, coupled with dynamic and quick reflexes, has made him a standout performer.

Sudhakar's solid support to Sachin in the raiding department has played a significant role in Patna Pirates' success.

On the defensive end, Ashish Malik may not boast extraordinary statistics with 26 tackle points in 10 games, but he has proven to be a reliable asset for Dabang Delhi. His contributions in crucial moments have added stability to the team's defense, making him a valuable player in the lineup.