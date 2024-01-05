Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Three-time champions Patna Pirates are set to face Dabang Delhi KC in Match No. 55 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on January 5, with the game scheduled to start at 8pm.

Both teams have experienced a mixed start to the campaign. Patna Pirates, having won five out of their nine matches, have shown improvement compared to the previous season.

However, defensive concerns continue to trouble them. With two consecutive wins, they will aim to build on the momentum and secure another victory against Delhi.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have five victories, three losses and a draw, placing them fourth in the points table with 30 points. They too will enter the match with momentum and hope to build on it.

On that note, let's explore three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Ashish Malik

Sachin has amassed 79 raid points in nine matches, showcasing his rich form for the Patna Pirates. He proves to be crucial in do-or-die raids and boasts more than five seasons of experience, making him a seasoned campaigner. With four Super 10s already this season, he appears to be a safe bet for today's clash.

On the other hand, Ashish Malik, with eight matches under his belt, has secured 22 tackle points. While he may not have had an outstanding start, he is gradually finding his form. The youngster is expected to play an important role in defence, but he needs to exercise caution, especially against the threat posed by Sachin Tanwar.

#2 Ashu Malik vs Krishan Dhull

Ashu Malik has been demonstrating good skills with an impressive 76 raid points in nine matches, proving his worth and justifying his price tag. He provides valuable support to Naveen, and in the latter's absence, steps up to lead the raiding unit for Dabang Delhi. Known for his good skills and agility, Malik has become a reliable asset to the team.

On the defensive front, Krishan Dhull has been a standout performer for Patna Pirates this season. Leading the defence, he has accumulated an impressive 30 tackle points in nine games. Dhull has demonstrated consistency in this edition, even registering two high 5s. His reliable defensive performances make him a key player for the Patna Pirates.

#3 Manjeet vs Yogesh

Manjeet, after a slow start, is gradually finding his form and has been at his best recently. With 50 raid points in eight matches, he is utilizing his height and reflexes effectively, proving to be crucial in the last three game victories.

Expectations are high for him to continue his consistent performances and play a pivotal role for Patna Pirates in the upcoming matches.

On the other hand, Yogesh for Dabang Delhi has been performing decently with 20 tackle points in nine games. While not setting extraordinary records, his contributions in defence make him a valuable asset for the team.