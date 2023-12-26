Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: 3 Player battles to watch out for

The three-time champions, Patna Pirates, are set to clash with Puneri Paltan in Match No. 41 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 26 at 8 PM.

Puneri Paltan is riding high on confidence, leading the table with 5 wins in 6 matches, accumulating 26 points. They boast a strong score difference of 72, making a remarkable start to the season. With a well-balanced squad and consistent performances from many players, the question looms whether Pune can clinch their first-ever title this year.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates have had a mixed outing, securing three wins and facing as many losses, currently occupying the eighth position with 17 points.

Despite some closely contested matches, they enter the game on a positive note after a victory against the home team, Tamil Thalaivas, last Friday. Eager to take on the league leaders tonight, the Pirates aim to improve their standing.

Now, let's delve into the three-player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin vs Mohammadreza Shadloui

Sachin Tanwar has been delivering an impressive performance for Patna Pirates in the ongoing edition of PKL, racking up an impressive 57 raid points in just six games.

Once again, he's proving his mettle as he has led the raiding charts for the franchise in the past two editions. With exceptional agility and speed, he brings a variety of threats to opposing defenders.

On the other hand, Shadloui is set to face his former franchise. Renowned for his intelligence on the mat and robust playing style, Shadloui played a pivotal role as the best defender for the Patna Pirates in the last two editions.

With 23 tackle points currently under his belt, he leads the defence charts for Puneri Paltan.

#2 Sudhakar vs Abinesh Nadrajan

A young raider, Sudhakar, who initially garnered attention in the Yuva Kabaddi series has now emerged as a standout performer in the current edition of Pro Kabaddi. In five matches, he has amassed an impressive 39 raid points, achieving two Super 10s.

Making a solid debut, Sudhakar showcases his skills with sharp flexes and effective dubkis, posing a considerable threat to the Puneri Paltan defence.

On the flip side, Abinesh has been experiencing a commendable season thus far, securing 17 tackle points in six games. Particularly effective in the cover positions, he has proven his defensive prowess. As he faces Sudhakar, a fellow player from his home state, the question arises regarding how well he will cope with the challenge.

#3 Aslam Inamdar vs Krishan Dhull

Aslam Inamdar has been delivering a commendable performance, showcasing effective leadership as the captain of his team. In the span of six matches, he has notched up 38 raid points, demonstrating both his individual raiding prowess and his ability to support Mohit Goyat.

Notably, Inamdar has also displayed versatility by actively participating in tackles, reflecting the qualities of a captain who leads by example.

On the defensive front, Krishan Dhull is emerging as the lead defender for the Patna Pirates. With 19 tackle points in six matches, he has proven to be highly effective, especially in the right corner.

Poll : Who will today? Patna Pirates Puneri Paltan 0 votes