Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 91, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan are set to face off in the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023's Patna leg at the Patliputra indoor stadium on Saturday, January 27.

Patna Pirates secured their seventh win, the second consecutive, in the previous game against Bengal Warriors (44-28). Manjeet claimed a Super-10 while Sachin Tanwar missed his seventh Super-10 by a point. Mayur Kadam, the former Bengaluru Bulls defender, made his debut for Pirates, claiming a High-5 form six successful tackles.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan are coming off registering their first tie against U Mumba (32-32). Captain Aslam Inamdar emerged as the standout raider with eight points, while Mohammadreza Shadlu secured his sixth High-5, marking his second consecutive one.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Match 91, PKL 2023

Date: January 27, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W L T L

Puneri Paltan (PUN): T W L W W

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), M Sudhakar, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, M Babu, Manjeet, Sudhakar M.

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Mohammadreza Shadlu, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan.

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan have met on 20 instances so far where the Pirates have won 13, Paltan have secured four wins, and three ended with a tie. This season Pune defeated Patna (46-28) during the Chennai leg, and they aim to replicate a similar performance in today's match.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

